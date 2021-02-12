BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

Bundy mum creates unique serving (surf)boards

Grazing platters are one of the latest trends to sweep the nation and one Bundy beach lover has jumped on 'board' creating wooden serving to present your favourite snacks.

After leaving her job in December last year local mum-of-two Sarah Johnson decided to try something new, so she began crafting wooden serving boards and decorative pieces.

Opening up a world of new opportunities, it wasn't long before Ms Johnson launched her own business Sezza's World of Wood.

Growing up in a family that embraced the surf, the local maker has incorporated her love for the ocean and childhood memories to create surfboard shaped pieces.

To read more about the new business, click here.

Bundaberg mum of two boys Sarah Johnson has started her own small business Sezza’s World of Wood.

Local entrepreneur shares business advice in new bestseller

Designed to guide readers through the journey of starting a business, a number one best selling book has just been released, with contributions from one of Bundy's own inspiring entrepreneurs.

Sisters behind online community for mums in business Ausmumpreneur Peace Mitchell and Katy Garner recently published their book Back Yourself.

With 27 female business leaders contributing including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.

Within days of launching on Amazon, the title has already been crowned the number one bestseller in business leadership, business biographies and memoirs and women and business.

Find out more about the new release, by clicking here.

With 27 female business leaders contributing, including Bundaberg business woman Rebecca Corbett, the book shares inspirational stories and expert advice.

Bundy herb farm launches exciting new butter range

Ever since they first took the concept of a flower bouquet to the next level by introducing their fresh herbs into the mix, it's been anything but quiet at Giles Herb Farm.

But now business owners Amanda and Chris Giles have blended another unlikely combo and their brand new Butter Me Up herb butters are a match made in heaven.

Offering a selection of handmade butter rolls, flavours include chive, thyme, dill, chilli and garlic and rosemary and garlic.

Check out the gorgeous herb butter range, by clicking here.

HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.

Cafe trades in wheels for new home in Bundy's CBD

It's the new cafe on the block and while its doors may be opening for the first time, Bundaberg will recognise the brand which was once on wheels.

Bundaberg local Stacey Smit first started working in a coffee shop when she was 16-years-old and has dreamt of owning her own store ever since.

Along with the help of her partner Luke and mum Cindy, the three co-owners of Yellow Monkey Coffee has been supplying the region with a caffeine hit from their mobile van for the last 12 months.

Keen to find a permanent base to call home, Stacey began looking for a suitable shop space to lease and finally found the perfect place right on Bourbong St.

Read more about the new business set to hit Bundy's CBD next month, by clicking here.

The family behind Yellow Monkey Coffee – (Back to front) Luke, Tyla, Skye, Stacey, Zavia and Cindy. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Region's local connection to this year's Australian Open

It's one of Australia's biggest sporting competitions and this year, a Bundy teen will pass on her knowledge and experience as a Legacy Coin Crew member to young kids at this year's Australian Open.

Thirteen-year-old Poppy Loeskow has been selected as a lucky participant of ANZ and Tennis Australia's Legacy Coin Crew in 2021.

The Coin Crew are lucky ANZ Tennis Hot Shots participants who are selected to attend the Australian Open and toss the Commemorative Coin at the start of each main arena match during the event.

Click here for more information.

TENNIS: Poppy Loeskow chats to the media before a training session with Alicia Molik.

Tourists to go nuts for Australian first experience at Bundy

Macadamias Australia has cracked the secret behind tourism recovery in regional Queensland, with an innovative visitor attraction set to open in the coming months.

Director for Macadamias Australia Janelle Gerry said the facility will offer a behind-the-scenes experience and showcase the history of the three generation business.

Ms Gerry said tourists will also be able to watch the process of chocolate coating through glass windows and learn about sustainable practices of the business, such as repurposing the nut shells for power and heat.

Featuring local produce a cafe will also be part of the experience, allowing visitors to sit in the orchard, enjoy a coffee or have a picnic.

Learn more about the exciting agro-tourism project, by clicking here.