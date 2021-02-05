BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

• Hubby and wife partner up, run handmade stall

Partners in life and business, a local couple have joined forces and are using their respective talents to sell a range of products that are handmade with love.

When husband and wife Hysen and Maureen Sali started their well-deserved retirement, they quickly realised it wasn't all it was cut out to be, so they both began looking to start a hobby.

Initially setting up two separate market stalls, Maureen would sell beautiful handsewn pieces through business Maureen's Craft Creations, while Hysen focused on his bright green plants.

But the sweet pair eventually decided to team up and apply each other's areas of expertise to create unique projects together - such as cat planter boxes.

The dream team, husband and wife Hysen and Maureen Sali. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

The dream team, husband and wife Hysen and Maureen Sali. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Conscious customers opting for locally handmade toys

A Bundaberg creative has turned her love of craft and nature into a successful business, with new and exciting projects on the horizon.

It all started when local business Nutty Creation owner Sue Snowdon was living interstate and started using natural materials to create sweet gifts and home goods.

Handmade and unique, Ms Snowdon's sweet turtle hatchlings come in the form of an egg, which can be unfolded to reveal a soft toy.

The small business owner eventually began supplying her handmade toys with local tourism destinations including the Mon Repos Turtle Centre and Lady Elliot Island.

Sourcing natural fabrics and fibres that share similar textures and designs to the real-life animal's coat, skin or shell, the Bundy maker soon progressed to creating more Australian wildlife and sealife.

Learn more about the handmade business, by clicking here.

Local business Nutty Creations owner Sue Snowdon at Paradise Markets in Bargara. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Little Russell starts primary school journey

Thousands of students walked through the school gates last week for the first time this year, but it was a particularly special moment for one Bundaberg family.

The region first developed a soft spot for little Russell Foody in 2015, when at just three-months-old he was diagnosed with glaucoma and faced the threat of permanently losing his sight.

With support from the community and his family, the young warrior was able to undergo an operation that avoided that outcome and now Russell is starting his first year of school as a prep student.

Click here to read more about how far the little champion has progressed over the years.

After undergoing an operation before his first birthday, which prevented the loss of his vision, little Russell Foody has hit a major milestone and started his primary school journey.

• Rising Bundy star signs contract with Brisbane Broncos

Bundaberg has a future Broncos star in the making with one of the region's talents signing a contract with the famous NRL club.

Representing Bundaberg and the Wide Bay region in statewide comps since he was just six years old, Thomas Morcom is one of just nine 15-year-olds to be selected for the club's Elite Player Development program.

The Year 10 Shalom College student said he was honoured to be associated with the Brisbane Broncos and was excited to develop more experience and skills in his favourite sport.

Known for playing in centre position, Tom said he has always been a huge Broncos fan and while he's excited to wear the official logo on his chest the hard work doesn't stop here.

See more about what the scholarship program entails, by clicking here.

Year 10 Shalom College student Thomas Morcom (pictured with his mum) has signed a three-year contract with the Brisbane Broncos Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Volunteers beaming after receiving awards

Devoted volunteers have been left smiling after receiving awards to thank recipients for their long-time service and contribution to a very special cause.

During the recent unveiling of the newly renovated Vinnies op-shop and constructed St Joseph's Conference Centre of Charity site at Childers, volunteers were recognised for their longstanding commitment.

Among the volunteers who received an award were Theresa Todman and Ben Clutterbuck.

Read what the pair had to say about their special surprises, by clicking here.