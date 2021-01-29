BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg recently.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

• New healthy dog treats hits Bundy market

Passionate about offering a nutritious alternative to mainstream dog treats, a new Bundaberg business owner is educating the community about what we’re really feeding our furry friends.

No stranger to business, Tracey Golchert who owns Bundaberg Motorcycle Centre with her husband Keith, decided to take the plunge, branching out into a brand new business of her own.

Specialising in 100% Australian, natural and healthy air-dried dog treats, Ms Golchert started selling her Wanna Treatie? products at the local markets.

Find out more about the new business, by clicking here.

Keith and Tracey Golchert sell a range of 100% Australian, natural and yummy air-dried treats for dogs through new business Wanna Treatie? Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

Nothing sounds better than mouth-watering lamb sausages and a refreshing ginger beer, on a summer afternoon and one of Bundy’s favourite butchers has combined the two, creating a tasty infusion.

Owner of Barritt’s Butchery Des Barritt isn’t one to shy away from a challenge or from experimenting in the kitchen.

After years of creating unique and delicious flavoured sausages for Australia Day, the local butcher has done it again and this year, his new recipe is paying homage to Bundaberg.

Soaked in ginger beer from Bundaberg Brewed Drinks for 24 hours, with a pinch of salt, cumin, coriander and a little bit of rice flour, the lamb sausages are also gluten free.

Researching and playing around with different recipes, it took a few trials but the butcher said he’s very pleased with the final result, as are his customers.

Learn more about the butcher’s long list of unique recipes, by clicking here.

Owner of Barritt’s Butchery Des Barritt has created a tasty new sausage flavour for Australia Day that’s an homage to Bundy. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Enrolled nurse reaches 50-year milestone in health

Recently celebrating five decades working as an enrolled nurse, Denise Holdway has spent the majority of her career, caring for patients at Mundubbera Multipurpose Health Service.

And after half a century of caring for members of the local community, Ms Holdway, 65, has no intention of retiring, with plenty of energy left in her tank.

Read her whole story, by clicking here.

Enrolled nurse Denise Holdway celebrates her 50 years of service with WBHHS Acting Director of Nursing for Rural Facilities and Services Glenn Hokin and Mundubbera MPHS Acting Director of Nursing Michelle Warren.

• Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

Congratulations are in order for one of the region’s dedicated volunteer rural firefighters, after he was awarded an OAM in today’s Australia Day honours list.

Moolboolaman resident Neil Charles Musch received the award for his service to emergency response organisations.

Alongside Mr Musch, 845 Australians have been recognised for their various contributions.

See more by clicking here.

Neil Musch received the award for his service to emergency response organisations.

• Region’s citizens of the year announced

Bundaberg champions have been recognised for their contribution to the local community, as part of the region’s 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Winners which were announced earlier this week included Nathan Freeman, who was named Citizen of the Year.

Senior Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jeff McColl, while 20-year-old Maddison Devine was named Junior Citizen of the Year and Milbi Magic Mosaics received the Community Group award, an initiative lead by local artist Paul Perry.

Click here for more information about the awards and winners.