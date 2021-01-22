BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg recently.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg recently.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

• BFFs start new biz, bring boho accessories to bubs

Two besties and their exciting new partnership proves mixing business with pleasure can work - in fact, its bringing them the best of both worlds.

When Bundy local Gabriella Collins, 19, and Maryborough's Alicia Sandow, 21, became mums for the first time, they noticed a gap in the market for calming baby accessories that would suit their style of nursery and for an affordable cost.

Their experience led to the pair teaming up to start their own business Two Tribez, which launched just over a month ago.

And while the dynamic duo are separated by an hour-long drive, it doesn't stop them from meeting up to talk business and they Facetime each other almost every day.

Offering a selection of organic, neutral and boho-styled accessories, Two Tribez stocks everything from bibs, plates and bowls, to blankets, swaddles and custom-made macramé wall hangings.

Find out more about the new start-up business, by clicking here.

Best friends Gabriella Collins and Alicia Sandow have created their own start-up business, specialising in baby accessories and nursery decor.

• 'Sexy, risque and sophisticated': Adults only circus returns

Infamous The Show has returned to Bundaberg for the second time to deliver its adults only, two hour long performance from their spiegel big top circus tent.

Sister of the show's owner and performer Bekki Ashton said spectators could expect all the elements of a traditional circus, combined with cabaret-style dancing and comedy.

With plenty of experience under her belt, Ms Ashton performs a double-aerial number with her sister-in-law, is part of the flying trapeze troupe and is the only person in Australia to attempt the 'two man high' on the upside of the wheel of death.

Performing in the circus since 1850, the Ashton family don't just consider it a profession, but a lifelong passion, with Ms Ashton's children and nephews becoming seventh generation performers for Infamous.

Learn more about what you can expect to see at the show, by clicking here.

The Flying Ashton family including Dante, Merrik, Bekki, Joseph, Jordan and Michelle.

• Tickets on sale for popular show

ABBA and theatre fans alike were left broken-hearted; blue, since the day they parted with the 2020 Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre production of Mamma Mia.

But Mamma Mia, here we go again.

After a tumultuous year of COVID-19 restriction Bundaberg is finally able to see the local theatre perform Mamma Mia.

The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's players are set to take the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre stage with the ABBA infused musical.

Check out the full story by clicking here.

Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre's Mamma Mia cast rehearsals.

• Straighten your flower crown and strike a yoga pose

Few things have the power to rejuvenate the mind and body quite like flowers, yoga and connecting with others and one upcoming event is offering a combination of all three.

From Farm to Vase's Katrin Rosse and Kirsten 'Birdee' Neller from Birdee's Blessings have teamed up to deliver an exciting event to empower women of all ages, offering a flower crown workshop, followed by an uplifting yoga session.

Owner of local yoga studio Love Life. Live Yoga. Carmen Lee-Schneider brought the pair together, an introduction that planted a seed and blossomed into a beautiful partnership.

Describing Birdee as intuitive and well connected to earthy energies, Katrin said she is a very practical person, making the unlikely combo a perfect fit.

Guiding participants through a sweet flower crown workshop, Katrin will teach participants about the lifelong power of flowers.

Birdee will then take over from Katrin, to deliver an empowering yoga session.

Read more about the upcoming event, by clicking here.

Katrin Rosse and Kirsten ‘Birdee’ Neller said the event aims to empower women, giving them an opportunity to creatively express themselves and unwind. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Shoulder-climbing dog Scrappy is a sight to see at Sunday markets

It's always fascinating to see the extraordinary tricks and habits that our furry friends pick up.

Scrappy who was rescued by a Bundaberg family when he was just a pup, has grown very close to his family over the years.

Without prompting or encouragement, the sweet little dog has taught himself to jump up from the ground, climbs up the body of his beloved owner Dee, to stand on her shoulder.

Not only does it give the little dog with a big personality, a better view of the world around him, but it also makes him feel safe and secure being so close to his owner. Too cute!