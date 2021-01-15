BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg recently.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

• Meet the region's newcomer documenting life's celebrations

Memories last forever and after recently moving to the region, a new local face hopes to document some of Bundy and the surround's most cherished moments.

Describing her style of film as unique, authentic and relaxed, photographer and videographer Mia Peronis has a talent for documenting special occasions.

Offering photography and videography for weddings, families, births and special occasions, Mia covers Bundaberg, Gladstone and Agnes Water, while charging travel fees for areas further afield.

Noticing a gap in the market for wedding videography, Mia started her own business Eyeswide Imaging after the birth of her oldest child Sebastian.

To see some of Mia's stunning work, click here.

Mia Peronis with her two children Sebastian and Lluka.

• Warm welcome for new docs on the block at Bundy hospital

Bundaberg Hospital's newest medical recruits Cedric Luk and Marzel Conradie have had different life experiences but it turns out they've also got a lot in common.

After the first-year doctors dedicated seven years to studying at their respective universities, the two 25-year-olds will commence their career in medicine next week, after completing a week-long orientation.

Equally passionate about the science of medicine and helping others, the pair both decided that Bundaberg was the perfect place to start.

Take a look at what brought the interns to the region, by clicking here.

After completing his degree at The University of Queensland (UQ) in Brisbane, Cedric Luk said he is enjoying living in Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Close encounter near Lady Musgrave leaves boaties with whale of a tale

While boating with his partner near the Lady Musgrave Island lagoon recently, Brett Dart was lucky enough to witness a close and rare encounter with a whale shark.

Not acting shy, the sweet sea creature came within a foot of the boat.

Whale shark researcher Dr Brad Norman AM said while they were beginning to receive more sightings along the east coast, it was rare to encounter the endangered species.

He said the whale shark which was about 5.5m and likely young, it was a positive sign, indicating the reef was healthy.

Click here to read more about the incredible encounter.

Agnes Water resident Brett Dart had a rare encounter with a reported Whale Shark just outside the lagoon at Lady Musgrave Island.

• Hundreds rally to honour little William

Described by his parents Lauren and Joe Wheeler as "the happiest little boy" who always had "a smile on his face," William was one of a kind.

But tragically, after a two-year battle with Neuroblastoma Cancer and just a month short of his third birthday, the brave little soldier lost his battle.

With the help of family friend Jasmine Williams and backing of a kind-hearted community like Bundaberg, a special event was held on Sunday to remember William and help the Wheeler family.

Just shy of 300 adults registered to participate in the event and donated to the worthy cause, while more than 26 businesses had come forward with generous donations.

Proceeds raised through registrations, raffles and individual donations went directly to the Wheeler family.

Lauren and Jasmine said they hope to make the Ride For William an annual event and donate to a charity in his honour in the future.

Read more about the special day, by clicking here.

William's mother Lauren Wheeler and organiser of the Ride for William, Jasmine Williams were overwhelmed by the support from the community.

• One-stop-shop offers school supplies for struggling families

After the successful launch of the School Savvy program in Bundaberg last year, CentacareCQ is hosting the event again, offering everything from low-cost stationery to preloved uniforms and free haircuts.

Business development co-ordinator for CentacareCQ Maija Stewart said the special initiative is designed to help families who may be struggling to cover back-to-school costs.

Thanking the local organisations and sponsors who have assisted with the event this year, Ms Stewart said the program was a real community effort.

Lifeline, The Salvation Army, Zest Hair and CQUniversity were just some of the participating sponsors this year.

Additionally, New Image Laundry assisted by washing uniforms and The Friendlies Society Private Hospital donated underwear and socks.

Learn more about the annual event, by clicking here.

CentacareCQ Business development co-ordinator Maija Stewart and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett at the School Savvy event. Picture: Rhylea Millar

How a Bundy celebrant kept hearts beating in a pandemic

A local wedding celebrant has opened up about her quick-thinking and innovative response to the COVID-19 restrictions, an unexpected challenge that saw many weddings postponed or held with reduced guest numbers.

From using her skills in I.T to opening up her own backyard to couples, Annie McGrath said she could have never anticipated that she would need to assist brides and grooms through a pandemic, but it somehow all worked out in the end.

See how the full-time Bundy celebrant excelled during times of uncertainty, by clicking here.