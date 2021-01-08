Menu
UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg recently.
News

BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

Rhylea Millar
8th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

• Ritzy business: New Bundy venture adds personal touch

Handmade with love, a new crafty business is selling pieces that offer the glitz and glam without the hefty price tag.

Working full-time, caring for two young children aged five and seven and starting a side hustle that supplies handmade jewellery, might sound impossible for one person to achieve, but Kristin Freeman doesn't shy away from a challenge.

Proud Bundy local, Ms Freeman started her own business Ritz and Glitz by Daisy, with the original intention of making handmade gifts for loved ones.

Named after her late uncle Ritzy and her roller derby name Daisy Dynamite, there is a lot of special meaning behind the brand.

Describing herself as her own worst critic, it took a lot of convincing from others for the small business owner to give it a go and put herself out there.

Now she's encouraging others to follow suit and step out of their comfort zones.

Read the full story, by clicking here.

Keen to encourage others to try something new and do what makes them happy, small business owner Kristin Freeman said she didn't initially have the confidence to publicly showcase her pieces.
• Bundy's gardens filled with happy faces

While the skies remained cloudy and despite the forecast of rain on Saturday, it didn't stop Bundy locals and holiday-goers from venturing out to the Botanical Gardens.

There were families, couples and groups of friends who took advantage of the change in weather and conditions, to play football, explore the playground and enjoy a nice picnic.

Check out all the pics we captured last weekend, by clicking here.

Not sure who enjoyed the gardens more – Adam Thompson or his pet dog Trevor. Picture: Rhylea Millar
• 'Bargara's been found': Why it's boomtime for beach town

The suburb of Bargara is buzzing, with holiday rentals booked out since last winter and no indication that things set to slow down, despite Christmas holidays being over.

Real estate agent Paul Beer said it was the township's prime time with out of towners attracted by both holidays and making a sea change.

See what else the real estate agent had to say, by clicking here.

Veronica Atkins and Bev Hall from Goombungee and Toowoomba take a relaxing break at Bargara. Picture: Crystal Jones
• Sweet Bundy couple stories to warm your heart

Nothing feels quite as sweet as falling in love and it seems that the relationship of couples in Bundaberg is so strong, that not even a pandemic could tear them a part.

We recently took a look back at some of the most precious love stories, anniversaries and engagements from 2020.

To read about them, click here and prepare to feel all warm and fuzzy.

Col and Eva Linderberg are still as much in love as they were when they first met, more than sixty years ago. Picture: Mike Knott
• Former Bundy star set to hit screens in saucy reality show

One of the first contestants set to appear on the upcoming season of a popular reality TV program, has been announced - and Bundaberg, you may recognise him.

Radio presenter Bryce Ruthven will be walking down the aisle and saying "I do" to a complete stranger next year, all in the name of love and as part of a social experiment.

Formerly a co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939, Bryce left the region in 2017 for a new job in Sydney and now he is set to appear on Married At First Sight (MAFS).

Endemol Shine and Channel 9 first delivered the saucy reality TV series to the screens of Australian viewers in 2015.

The ratings favourite has since shown shocking cheating scandals, partner swaps and confrontations at the weekly dinner parties or commitment ceremonies.

During his time in Bundy, Bryce received two Australian Commercial Radio Award and Queensland Multimedia Award nominations and was crowned the most listened to radio show in the region, alongside his former co-host.

While living in Bundaberg, Bryce also played and coached soccer at The Waves Football Club.

Click here to read the full story.

The former Bundy radio presenter will appear on Married At First Sight, a reality dating television series.
