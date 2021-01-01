BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg recently.

Bundaberg is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened recently that made us smile.

• Plenty of room in market for locally grown gourmet mushies

Gourmet mushrooms have become a hit in Bundaberg and the surrounds, with a local grower turning a hobby into a new business venture.

Mum-of-three Chantelle Johnson first started Gin Gin Mushrooms when her husband encouraged her to supply her locally grown products to the public.

So when the family returned from an unexpected trip to Melbourne in July, they were required to isolate at home as part of the COVID-19 restrictions, allowing Ms Johnson and her husband to focus solely on the new project.

Growing all types of oyster mushrooms from her urban farm, the Gin Gin local said each variety had a completely different taste from the others.

Currently in the process of upgrading their grow room, Ms Johnson hopes to delve into growing other mushroom varieties next year, including Shitake, Pepinos and Lion's Mane.

Find out more by clicking here.

• Cutest pets dress up for Christmas

Bundaberg's pets got into the festive spirit this year, so we asked readers to share their photos with us and the results are beyond adorable.

Check out the image gallery, by clicking here.

Keely Dodd shared this cute snap.

• Pair reunited after decades apart

Two people meet, become separated for years and are reunited after decades - it's the kind of story you usually see in the movies.

But for Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric, it's real life.

Thanks to the power of social media and the internet, the pair have been reunited after almost 60 years apart.

The pair met as teenagers in Serbia in the 1960s.

Mila was living with some friends just down the road for where Radovan lived.

The pair drifted apart as opportunities came their way.

While Mila had moved to Austria to pursue work opportunities, the pair lost contact and then met their partners.

Many years later both Mila and Radovan moved to Australia, arriving just days apart.

And thanks to social media, Mila was able to find Radovan again - but she didn't know he was also in Australia.

Mila then managed to track down Radovan's son who helped the pair get back in contact with each other.

Two weeks ago, Radovan arrived in Queensland from Melbourne and has spent the time with Mila catching up in Bundaberg.

The pair said they were "over the moon" when they were reunited.

Read the whole sweet love story, by clicking here.

Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric have been reunited after almost 60 years of being separated.

• Joy as twin bubs celebrate rain for first time

There were special moments for many of us as rain fell across Bundaberg, but it was extra special for Kaelah Lewis's little boys.

"The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it," she said, capturing the moment in a sweet photo," Ms Lewis said.

"Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming."

See all the photos readers shared of the rain, by clicking here.

Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.

• The new Bundy tattooist so good Cardi B gave him a shout-out

Six of Swords - it's a tarot card and the personal touch to the name of a new business opening in Bundaberg.

Having recently moved to the region to start a family and a new business, Six of Swords Tattoo Studio owners Alan Morris and Maddie Blackwell already have a big 2021 lined up for themselves.

Mr Morris is also the artist behind the incredibly realistic tattoo portrait pictured, some of which have made appeared on celebrity Instagram pages and The Ellen Show.

Speaking to the NewsMail, Mr Morris said they saw an opportunity in the local market to open a studio.

While spending his adolescence in the region, he moved to Tasmania, about 15 years ago and has been working in tattoo studios for nearly eight years.

And now he's going out to create his own studio.

"It's fantastic because it's one of those jobs where you can only go so far as an artist, but as an owner you have the freedom to create your own environment and look, crew and everything else," he said.

Striving for a modern, friendly environment that isn't threatening, Ms Blackwell said they want everyone to feel comfortable in their studio.

She said they want to provide the community with a niche of portrait and realism styled tattoos.

But, whether it's small quotes, flowers and butterflies or extreme portraits and hyper-realism, Six of Swords Tattoo Studio will have your ink needs covered.

They said in just over 24 hours of their Facebook page going up, they attracted 800 followers and their inbox had been flooded.

Learn more about the new tattoo studio by clicking here.

MAKING A MARK: This is just some of Alan Morris' work.

• ARIA winner is bringing live music back to Paragon

Fanny Lumsden and he band The Pack are set to bring live music back to the Paragon Theatre and Espresso Bar in Childers with their upcoming Fallow tour.

Paragon owner Merissa Craft said it will have been 11 months between events when Fanny plays in February, due to Covid closure.

An ARIA Award-winning Australian artist Lumsden has just released her third studio album, Fallow, on Cooking Vinyl Australia/Red Dirt Road Records, which recently took out Best Country Album at the 2020 ARIA Awards, was nominated for 7 CMAA Golden Guitar Awards leading the nominations for 2021 and was added to the Australian Music Prize nomination list.

She'll be performing at the Paragon on February 5.

For more information, click here.