BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Sweet childhood memories no longer thing of past in Childers

Toys are the heart of most childhood memories, but thanks to the owner of a new Childers business, these nostalgic moments are no longer a thing of the past.

After years of collecting vintage dolls, wind-up toys and retro games, you could say Josie Rigney is living out the dream of anyone who grew up in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

But it's not much fun playing on your own, so when she and her husband relocated from Biloela to Childers recently, they decided to open up their very own business, Clockwork Curiosities.

Filled with favourites from the 50s and all the way up to the 90s, customers will find anything from laser cut timber models, dollhouse pieces, trinket boxes, puzzles, LEGO and hand puppets.

And while the new store will likely be a cherished favourite among children, Ms Rigney said it's a great place for the 'big kids' to hang out and get a blast from the past too.

For more information, click here.

After years of collecting vintage dolls, wind-up toys and retro games, Josie Rigney has opened her own business Clockwork Curiosities in Childers.

• New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

Bundy kids will be setting new trends with a new boutique start-up offering earthy tones for an affordable price.

Describing herself as a 'proud aunty', Emily Kate has always enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews with cute outfits.

But after moving to Bundaberg a couple of years ago, she noticed a gap in the market for quality baby clothing without the hefty price-tag, so she decided to launch her own business Winnie and Woo.

Selling a range of fashionable clothing from sizes 0 up to children aged two, the business operates through an online store and Emily also holds a stall at Bargara's Paradise Markets once a month.

And despite launching just two months ago, the start-up owner said business has been booming.

Find out more by clicking here.

Winnie and Woo owner Emily Kate sells high quality and affordable rompers, onesies and two or three-piece sets.

• Cars, bikes fill Bundy streets, help families in need

Vintage car and motorcycle enthusiasts were out and about in Bundaberg yesterday, all in the name of a very special cause.

Organised by owners of local business SHIFT Automotive Bundaberg Brad and Kirstin Trimble, a car and bike run was held to raise donations for local families in need.

Requesting non-perishable food items and toys to participate, all contributions were donated to Angels Community Group.

Volunteers from the local non-for-profit organisation will distribute items to more than 200 Bundy families doing it tough.

See all the happy snaps from the event, by clicking here.

SHIFT Automotive Bundaberg owners Brad and Kirstin Trimble with Gail Mole (centre) from Angels Community Group. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• New planners released to empower and take back control

WITH the new year just around the corner, a local and successful businesswoman has released a new collection of planners for 2021, to empower others and allow them to take control of their lives.

When Leanne Baker gave birth to her first child, both her and her husband Tim were drowning in housework and trying to stay afloat while working full-time.

Struggling to manage the many responsibilities, Ms Baker began experimenting with different routines and systems and after years of trials, errors and successes, her two businesses were born.

Selling a range of planners, cash wallets and other key organisation tools through Organising the Four of Us, Ms Baker said she is passionate about helping others.

Along with her second business Project 14, which offers paid home organisation courses, the businesswoman has empowered thousands of people, allowing them to take back control of their lives.

Recently launching her 2021 daily and teacher planners, Ms Baker said she is currently working on new planners designed to address mindset and help guide uses to reduce overwhelming workload in the home, one week at a time.

Read the full story, by clicking here.

Stemming from her personal experiences as a new mum who was working full-time and trying to stay afloat, Leanne Baker started two businesses – Organising the Four of Us and Project 14.

• Saucy business rises after fires and pandemic

BORN and bred in Bundaberg, one proud former resident, alongside her husband, has created a successful business - and you could say it's pretty saucy.

Growing up on a sugarcane farm on the north side of Bundaberg's CBD, Susan Plath moved to Melbourne for work in her late 20s, where she met her now husband Kevin Lamont.

Together the pair moved to Bright, a small town in the Alpine region with a population of less than 2500 people, where they opened their own North American barbecue styled restaurant.

Comparing their popular eatery to the equivalent of an 'Aussie chook shop', Ms Plath said her husband's barbecue sauce became so popular that customers began asking where they could buy it from, creating a whole new opportunity for the couple.

After months of work, The Alpine Sauce Co was born, but days after the couple began selling the product from their restaurant shelves, the devastating Australian bushfires started.

When COVID-19 hit, the couple's new venture was placed on the backburner again, that is until Bundy locals offered them a helping hand.

Click here to read how the business adapted to the bushfire and pandemic and what the owners have planned.