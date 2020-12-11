BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Family's golden deed to help the struggling

Hoping to deliver some Christmas cheer to someone in need, a local family-of-three are looking to donate a brand new tree and decorations.

Shanna Pearce and her two young children are proof that what may seem like a small gesture can have a huge impact on the world.

Working in a role where she supports others, the mother-of-two is no stranger to helping those in need or overcoming hardship herself.

This year the kind-hearted family have decided to purchase a tree and donate it, along with decorations to someone who may be feeling lonely or blue this holiday season.

Find out more by clicking here.

Passionate about helping others in need, Jacob, Isabelle and mum Shanna Pearce are looking to bring some Christmas joy to someone who may be struggling by donating a brand new and decorated Christmas tree.

• Emergency worker crafts a healthy response to trauma

After a decade of working for the emergency services, a local woman thought she had seen it all, but one devastating crash changed everything completely and she was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Now thanks to the advice of professional and with support from her loved ones, Sharon has started using creative outlets to overcome challenging days.

Handpainting artworks on canvases, earrings and clutch handbags, Sharon has now opened up a hobby business to raise awareness about mental health and show others that they too, can get through a difficult time in their life.

Read Sharon's inspiring story, by clicking here.

An emergency service worker with PTSD has started making accessories to overcome it and wants you to know you can too. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Bottoms up: Bundy brands spotted on beach bums

Bundaberg is about to see a whole lot more of our locally brewed ginger beer on the beach this summer - but probably not how you'd expect.

Joining forces with iconic Australian brand Budgy Smugglers, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is one of the newest designs to feature, showcasing their most classic flavour - ginger beer, alongside the Betoota Advocate.

The exciting news comes after Bundaberg Rum also collaborated with Budgy Smugglers to create one of the top three best selling designs available online.

Budgy Smugglers owner and 'chief smuggler' Adam Linforth said the design concept is about Australian made brands coming together.

Check out the new design by clicking here.

The new Budgy Smugglers design featuring Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Ginger Beer and Betoota Advocate are now available online.

• How Bundy rates in state's top four destination

Research has determined that Bundaberg is one of four favoured hotspots across Queensland where holiday-goers are choosing to spend their summer break.

With international travel off the cards this year, Tourism Queensland launched their Good To Go campaign, alongside Tourism Australia's Holiday Here This Year, encouraging Aussies to check out their own backyard.

Showing support for the two initiatives, online homestay booking platform Air BnB commissioned a survey through YouGov to determine where Queenslanders are choosing to stay.

Take a look at all the results determined through the survey, by clicking here.

Air BnB host Corrine Santo said when staying in Bundaberg, guests always rate the Lady Musgrave Experience and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory as top experiences. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Couple's Christmas tradition brightens up community spirit

Christmas spirit is alive and well in Bundy, as two light enthusiasts continue their longstanding tradition of putting on a spectacular display to bring joy to others.

It all started when Kathy Brecknell was working at a hardware store which was selling lantern lights - and what would be the very first Christmas lights purchase she ever made.

Alongside her husband Ray, the committed couple have been building their significant collection and decorating the front of their house every year for more than two decades.

And with more lights than they are able to count, Kathy believes their collection is finally complete, while Ray said "we'll see."

See the stunning display for yourself, by clicking here.