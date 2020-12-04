BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Full circle: Special one-off statement pieces made with love

Every day should feel like Christmas and now it can with a Bundy local creating the ultimate statement piece to adorn on any door or wall.

Born with a flair for creativity, Molly Rowland initially didn’t have the confidence to sell her pieces, but one day decided to make a huge life change, enrolling herself in and completing a Cert III in Visual Arts.

Working on projects from the little studio beside her home, Molly works away on the wreaths while three-year-old daughter Mia paints her own masterpieces beside her.

Made using an embroidery hoop, with materials like cotton rag and faux florals, the unique wreaths can take up to four days to complete, with the majority of her orders being custom pieces.

And while the wreaths would make the perfect addition to any home throughout the festive season, Molly believes they can be used all year round.

Check out Molly’s designs by clicking here.

Self proclaimed Christmas decoration hoarder Molly Rowland said she uses pieces from her own collection or sources second-hand materials, to make the products accessible and cost-effective. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Going the distance: Why boxer keeps stepping into ring

He’s won five from five fights while at Attila’s Boxing Academy and now Shannan Davey is working to fulfil his dream of becoming a professional boxer.

The former New South Wales champ has just won his first Queensland title and is determined to represent Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

For Davey boxing is more than just a sport, it’s helped him get his life on track and become a career goal.

With seven years in the sport under his belt, Davey said the dedication boxing required was among the reasons he enjoyed boxing.

Read the full story by clicking here.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Attila Kovacs is coaching Shannan Davey who is hoping to compete in the next Commonwealth Games, after winning his recent state title fight.

• Heart of Mary beats on after fire claimed church

While a fire reduced the Bundaberg St Mary’s church to ruins, it hasn’t claim the cross which sat above the church nor the faith of the community who’ve referred to it as a second home.

Hundreds gathered under a marquee this morning where the church formally stood for a Mass of Remembrance on the first day of Advent.

Among the attendees were some of St Mary’s first pupils and the neighbouring family who called emergency services when the fire which razed the church, broke out in February.

Through prayer, song, and community, the former church was given a moving mass as the community looked to the future.

Take a look at all the socials from the special remembrance service, by clicking here.

ROLL CALL: Some of the first St Mary's students gathered at the Mass of Remembrance for St. Mary's church today.

• Restored mobile photo booth creating new memories

Charming and quirky, a vintage caravan has transformed into a photo booth, allowing Bundaberg guests to treasure memories from special events forever.

Naming the sweet lady on wheels Nellie, in memory of her late grandmother, it was love at first sight when owner Shannon Boston first laid eyes on the 47-year-old caravan, which was sitting in the backyard of a home on Moncrieff St more than two years ago.

And while Ms Boston’s husband thought the pair could use the new addition as an excuse to go camping, she had another idea in mind.

Giving Nellie a new lease on life, Ms Boston who has worked as a nurse for the last decade, transformed her into a popular and unique business concept – a mobile photo booth.

The business owner said Nellie would make the perfect addition to any event and kept her nice and neutral to ensure hosts could add their own personal touches if required.

See how Nellie came to be, by clicking here.

Shannon Boston has restored an old caravan with the help of her family and turned it into a photo booth business. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Interactive map: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

It’s the most magical time of the year and what better way to celebrate the start of December than by venturing out and enjoying the wonder of our local Christmas light displays.

From in and around the CBD, to the coastal suburbs and streets of Gin Gin, there are houses just about everywhere adorning their festive lights to bring joy to the community.

Click here to see our list of addresses so far for 2020.