BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Peek inside: Heartfelt reason behind cottage restoration

Home is where the heart is and in a bid to offer out-of-towners a cosy place to stay, a Bundaberg businesswoman has given a sweet cottage a new lease on life, transforming it into an accommodation hotspot.

At the start of the year, Sandra Reeves and her family of six had to stay in Brisbane on and off for eight weeks, while her son received treatment for a burn on his leg.

But they quickly discovered that sourcing accommodation for larger families was more challenging than they initially thought, even in the big city.

Forced to divide the family up between two houses, it took a 45-minute drive to reunite the whole Reeves family again, something that Sandra said added to the stress of the situation.

Experiencing it for herself first hand, Sandra said she felt for the families who had to split up for even longer durations of time and it got her thinking.

So when the businesswoman who owns upcycled furniture and homewares store New Vintage saw a beautiful Queenslander cottage on the market, it was love at first sight and the perfect opportunity, transforming it into a stunning Air BnB.

Want to see a sneak peak? Click here.

Owner of Bundaberg’s New Vintage store, Sandra Reeves is in the process of finalising her brand new project – a new Air BnB called George's Cottage. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Bundy to feature on Monopoly board

It's the game that can make or break friendships and now Bundaberg is officially on the Monopoly board.

The Rum City replaces Pall Mall on the new Monopoly Australian Community Relief board game and puzzle which was released today.

To assist areas and people in need around Australia, $5 per Australian Community Relief Edition Monopoly game and $2 from each Monopoly Puzzle will be donated directly to The Australian Red Cross.

Bundaberg is one of three areas flying the flag for Queensland alongside Winton and Noosa.

Find out more by clicking here.

Bundaberg features on a new Monopoly board game which also comes in puzzle form.

• Loving mum's new business venture is the 'bomb'

Determined to be a positive influence on her son, a mum has started her own business, making her own aromatherapy products from natural ingredients.

When Bundaberg local Brittany Irons gave birth to a beautiful baby boy named Nate, who was born premature and weighed about 1kg, her world changed forever.

The mother-of one wanted to create something special that would inspire her son to grow into the very best version of himself.

Now aged two-years-old, Nate is energetic, outgoing and loves cars and Ms Irons is achieving exactly what she set out to do, opening up her very own business, Britt's Candle and Melt Co.

But there was more than just the one reason behind building her own start-up.

After experiencing a tough time recently, Ms Irons found herself feeling depressed and a bit lost, so her friend who also makes candles encouraged her to give it a go.

Working from her home-based workshop, the mother-of-one creates bath bombs, salts, soaps and candles, using a blend of natural ingredients, when she then paints by hand.

See some of her colourful and unique creations, by clicking here.

Bundaberg local Brittany Irons has started her own business making a range of aromatherapy products from natural ingredients. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Last chance to score a bunch of sunflowers

Today is the last chance for Bundaberg to grab a bunch of bright sunflowers or lilies from the Robertson Flower Farm.

With the season set to draw to a close for the year, it's a great opportunity to support the team behind the locally grown flowers and put a smile on the face of those who receive the special bouquet.

The roadside flower stall will be at 451 Bargara Rd from 8.30am to 5.30pm today - while you're there, grab a photo in front of the sunflower field.

Farm manager Katrin Rosse posted a message on the Facebook event page, thanking the community for their ongoing support.

"Robertson Flower Farm team would like to thank all our regular and local customers for this amazing year of ups and downs," she said.

"Sunflowers will make their comeback (in) late March 2021 and lilies will be in season again end of April."

FROM FARM TO VASE: Andrea Corbucci and Katrin Rosse.

• New business to drop first collection

A self-proclaimed earring lover has started making her own fun and unique accessories, launching the first collection earlier this week.

Not one to shy away from hard work or a challenge, Bundaberg local Krystal Gordon just started her new business, all while being a caring mother of two young children and working full-time.

With her website going live just a few days ago and consisting of stunning resin pieces, Ms Gordon said she is feeling both nervous and excited about the future.

After working all day at her full-time job, Ms Gordon returns home to complete her motherly duties and when it's bedtime for the kids, that's her chance to ignite her creativity and build her new resin empire.

Named after her children Nate and Lucy, her business Nalu sells mostly earrings and a selection of homewares such as small plates and trinket dishes.

Check out more by clicking here.

Krystal Gordon has started her own business Nalu, named after children Nate and Lucy. Picture: Rhylea Millar

