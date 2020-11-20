BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Chore of lawn care grows into love for Bundy bloke

Mowing the lawn was once considered to be a chore but for the owner of a new small business, lawn care has become more than a hobby.

Looking after his own lawn for more than a decade, Bundaberg local Travis Savage is full of knowledge when it comes to grass maintenance and it turns out there is actually a lot of science involved.

Working full-time for a family business, the mower man recently opened up The Lawn Lab as a side hustle and business has been booming ever since.

Mr Savage said while mowing dry grass and weeds was appealing, he enjoys mowing bright green grass and uses the opportunity as a bit of downtime and loves seeing the results of thicker, healthier lawns.

But it wasn't just the thrill of his favourite pastime that drew him to start his own business, but the smiles on his kid's faces when playing on the freshly mowed lawn.

To read the full story, click here.

Lawn lover Travis Savage has turned his decade-long hobby into a successful business. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Bundy's newest beauty parlour set to pamper

Fear of failure is something that prevents some from giving it a go and reaching for their dreams.

But for mother-of-two Geunyoung (Young) Muller, she has refused to let this get in the way, opening the doors to her beauty salon Stay Young less than four weeks ago.

Working at other beauty salons in the past, the small business owner said she wanted to step out of her comfort zone and further test her skills and capability.

Offering a selection of luxury packages, clients will feel pampered with relaxing facials, signature peels, therapeutic massages and exfoliation or rejuvenating body treatments.

Installing a curtain and rail, light pendant fittings and with a touch of personalised styling, the store atmosphere creates a relaxing and private sanctuary.

Click here to find out more.

Opening the doors to her new beauty salon less than four weeks ago, Young Muller is excited to start building a regular base of clients and offering them luxurious treatments. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Boogie is back: Publican ready for relaxed rules

After the latest round of eased restrictions, pub patrons have been able to dust off their dancing shoes.

South Kolan Hotel Motel publican Jo Duffy spoke to the NewsMail about the highs and lows of COVID-19 compliance this week.

Being able to welcome about 160 more people through the doors and some of those, onto the dance floor, definitely fits into the former category.

As of Tuesday this week, patrons can now dance at outdoor venues, whether that be an outdoor music festival or local beer garden.

Indoor premises will be able to increase from one per person per 4 sqm to one per person per 2 sqm.

While there were still a few inside venues where dancing wouldn't be allowed, Ms Duffy said this latest change was a win for the little guys.

Read more by clicking here.

SUPPORTING LOCALS: Tyler, Jo and Alec Duffy from the South Kolan Hotel Motel thank the community for their support under the COVID-19 restrictions.

• No regrets: Endless opportunities in Bundy, says doc

Packing up your life to relocate to a regional town may be daunting for some, but when the destination is somewhere like Bundaberg, it's nothing less than living in paradise.

For Dr Marc Burton, the decision to move to Bundy during his third year of medical school was an easy one and one he hasn't regretted.

It's not just the beautiful beaches and atmosphere of the community that has the junior doctor sold, but also the career progression he has achieved after working in regional Queensland.

Born in Canberra, the now 30-year-old doctor is about to step into the role of a principal house officer in mental health, as part of his residential rotations.

His enthusiasm comes after CQUniversity announced a significant milestone had been reached for healthcare in Bundaberg, forming a partnership with The University of Queensland (UQ), Wide Bay (WBHHS) and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS).

The agreement which is an Australian first, will allow students to complete a three-year bachelor or medical science, before progressing to a doctors in medicine through UQ in Bundaberg, as part of the partnership's Regional Medical Pathway.

Find out more by clicking here.

Working at Bundaberg Hospital, junior doctor Marc Burton said he believes the career opportunities are better here in Bundaberg.

• Bundaberg's Rotary Club takes out gold at 2020 RFDS Local Hero Awards

Extensive volunteer support of the Flying Doctor, spearheaded by a former patient, has led to the Rotary Club of Bundaberg winning the 2020 RFDS Local Hero Award for Bundaberg.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) (RFDS) today announced nine regional Local Hero Award winners - each representing one of its base locations.

The Rotary Club of Bundaberg has been an integral part of the local community for many years, supporting many organisations, including the RFDS, through their fundraising and volunteer efforts.

The club this year supported the opening of the new RFDS Bundaberg Base with a generous donation, as well as performing extensive work to establish gardens at the new base.

See more by clicking here.