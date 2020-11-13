BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Christmas comes early with exciting new collection

Start up business owner Maddison Devine has achieved plenty since first launching her business Jellybean Jane at the start of the year.

From partnering up with Bundaberg Tourism to release an exclusive Great Barrier Reef inspired collection to releasing new and wonderful collections for customers to enjoy.

Recently announcing the release of her Christmas collection, the talented jewellery designer has not disappointed with festive styles to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

"Our local yearly Pageant of Lights parade in Bundaberg is my favourite and most cherished tradition that my family has participated in since I was a baby," she posted.

"Whether it is setting up camp hours early to get the best spot near the roundabout, or being a part of the parade, the evening of the pageant is always memorable.

"This year due to our current situation, the parade did unfortunately and understandably have to be cancelled, however I wanted to find a way to celebrate and pay homage to this beautiful event that is so important to our local community.

"(The) set captures both the lighting of the town tree as well as the many floats that we see each year - this pair was a labour of love but I am so happy with how they turned out and I hope you love them too."

With a limited supply of the pair available, customers are encouraged to get in quick but the designer said there will be more exciting designs available as part of the collection.

See the designs by clicking here.

Bundaberg jewellery designer Maddison Devine created this set to pay tribute to her favourite Christmas tradition – the local Pageant of Lights. Picture: contributed.

• Bundy nurse's cosmetic injection clinic booms in popularity

She's only been operating since May, but Emma Evans has already gathered a massive following among Bundy's beauty lovers.

Ms Evans runs Emjection Aesthetics in Bundaberg, which offers treatments such as cosmetic injections and lip fillers.

The NewsMail recently put a call-out on Facebook for nominations and received an overwhelming response from readers who couldn't speak highly enough of Ms Evans' business.

Check out what they had to say about the business owner, by clicking here.

Emma Evans from Emjection Aesthetics.

• Just in time for the Summer holidays

The long wait is finally over with Splitters Farm accepting bookings from December 23, for their highly anticipated glamping site.

Two deluxe safari tents will be available to hire on the creek side of the farm, at the end of the year, while an additional six are expected to be ready from February next year.

A step up from a pitch tent and swag, the luxurious five-star glamping tent sleeps up to four adults with king sized beds, quality linen and airconditioning throughout.

Additional sleep trundles are available for extra people and bookings include breakfast with freshly baked bread.

Split into two bedrooms for extra privacy, all tents are decorated thoughtfully and come with a television, Wi-Fi and bathroom facilities.

Featuring a large deck that overlooks Splitters Creek, the space has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, fridge, outdoor eating area and barbecue.

The Angus tent also caters to people living with disabilities with an accessible bathroom and wheelchair-friendly ramp.

For more information, click here.

An artist's impression of the new glamping tents at Splitters Farm. Picture: Contributed.

• Bargara locals celebrate grand opening of renovated favourite

Another exciting local development has come to fruition after more than a year of anticipation, with the new Bargara Beach Hotel opening its doors for the first time since the business underwent a complete transformation.

After a successful soft opening last weekend, the bar and bistro is now open to the public to enjoy a meal and drink of their choice.

Grateful for the support receiving from clientele, a post was made on the Facebook page of the business.

"Thanks so much for the support so far - the entire staff (have) been buoyed by the unbelievable amount of positive feedback, online and face-to-face," the post said.

"Sure, there have been a few teething issues (and) we don't shy away from that, (but) we have tried to remedy any mistakes we have been made aware of and most people have been adult-like and showed great patience and understanding, so thanks."

While the business is currently not accepting bookings, customers are encouraged to arrive and wait to be seated.

It comes after the premises were destroyed by a fire in July last year.

The beautiful new bar at Bargara Beach Hotel. Picture: Contributed.

• Teen's heartfelt act of solidarity for friend

In stepping up to support a close friend undergoing cancer treatment, local teen Tiarna Law has donated some of her hair in a heartfelt act of solidarity.

Tiarna participated in the Cancer Council Queensland's Ponytail Project to help her friend and fellow softball athlete Kirsty Lester.

Having met through the sport, Tiarna said after Kirsty lost her hair with chemotherapy she thought donating her hair to the project would be a "nice thing to do".

Kirsty has been diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma.

Tiarna was one of five Bundaberg State High School student to partake in the project which helps create wigs for cancer patients and helped raise $2800.

Read the full story, by clicking here.