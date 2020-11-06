BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week. Photos: Rhylea Millar

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week. Photos: Rhylea Millar

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Two local legends made sure Bundy had their democracy sausage

OTHER than taking the opportunity to have your say by casting a vote, the best thing about election day is the Australian tradition of having a democracy sausage (with onions, tomato sauce and mustard of course) on bread.

Sadly with the COVID-19 safety regulations in place, it was hard to find a booth last weekend with a sausage sizzle.

But fortunately for Bundaberg, Thabeban State School pulled through with the goods with the school's P&C president James McManus and tuckshop co-ordinator Trudi Riseley working overtime to put a COVID-safe procedure in place.

The pair said they were prepared to go the extra mile as the pandemic meant the school's usual fundraising events had been cancelled this year - what legends!

TEAM EFFORT: Thabeban State School P&C president James McManus and tuckshop co-ordinator Trudi Riseley. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Bundy camps outside for very worthy cause

CAMPING out for a very worthy cause, Bundaberg residents nominated each other to sleep outside for an entire night to raise funds for the 1500 people living on the streets in the Wide Bay region.

Handing over their mobile phones and any other electronics for the night, participants each donated $100 to the cause, sat around the camp fire and played games, before calling it a night, sleeping on cardboard boxes.

Event organiser Jodi Morris who works at Community Lifestyle Support, said she was thrilled by the enthusiasm and generosity of the Bundaberg community, raising more than $12,000 for the cause, which raised money to secure backpacker beds for the homeless.

With the help of Gail Mole from Angels Community Group and re-elected State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, the event was a great success.

See more pics from the event, by clicking here.

HAPPY CAMPERS: Wearing the Camp Out for a Cause shirts, Tim Richards and Tyler Davis were dressed to impress. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• How to create less landfill at refill station

BARGARA has started its own war on waste with a local family start-up fighting to reduce landfill by offering a self-serve station filled with biodegradable cleaning and beauty products.

Passionate about protecting the planet, and with the help of her bright seven-year-old son Kelly, Beverley Whip has created a range of ethically and environmentally conscious hair, body and cleaning products.

The mother and son duo have teamed up to create Refill Not Landfill; a self-serve station where customers can bring their own containers or purchase one in-store, with the exception of drink bottles and fill them with natural, biodegradable products.

Made with love in Australia, the all natural, plant-based and vegan products are palm oil, paraben and filler free.

Find out more by clicking here.

BOTTLES UP: Beverley Whip demonstrates how the Refill Not Landfill self-service station works. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Bundy reef guardians ring in turtle season

IT'S the best time of the year for the region's beaches with plenty of guests popping up on our shores, much to the delight of our reef guardians.

The first turtle of the season graced Mon Repos shores earlier this week but it was a false start for the flatback turtle who headed back out to sea - until she returned last night and laid a total of 55 eggs.

A loggerhead turtle was also spotted this week on the shores of a Bargara beach.

The bell ringing ceremony occurs every year to celebrate the first turtle's arrival of the upcoming season and to remind residents that it's lights out from 7.30pm each night, to keep the beach nice and dark for turtles looking to arrive on shore.

Grade five student at Bargara State School Ben Taylor along with the help of some of his classmates, rang the bell today at St Peter's Anglican Church.

Passionate about protecting turtles, he said he loved them because they "eat jellyfish which could sting people too and that doesn't feel very good."

While prep student at St Luke's Anglican School Elizabeth Wilkinson said she enjoyed ringing the bell because of the sound it made, even though someone had to lift her up to reach it.

She said ringing the bell is important because it "means the turtles are laying their eggs" and "that means baby turtles will hatch."

Read more about the first turtle sighting and bell ringing ceremony, by clicking here.

TURTLEY AWESOME: Sandy the turtle with prep student and reef guardian Elizabeth Wilkinson. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Childcare with sustainable focus to help Bundy kids grow

THE doors of a brand new childcare centre have opened up in Bundaberg, with rooms full of innovative and sustainable concepts to nurture and help little ones grow.

Providing care to children aged from six-weeks to six-years-old, the Grow Early Education centre provides a warm, inviting space with engaging resources and equipment.

Centre director Rayleen Tramacchi said the centre has an experienced team who were passionate about providing a supportive environment for children's development.

The curriculum, which is tailored to suit the needs of all children, will include sustainable practices and gardening programs, encouraging Bundaberg's future leaders to protect the world they live in.

Learn more about the exciting new childcare centre, by clicking here.

SUSTAINABLE FUTURE: Grow Early Education centre director Rayleen Tramacchi and 2IC Melanie Law. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Golfers spend day on the green for a great cause

IT WAS a perfect day to play a few rounds of golf for a good cause on Friday, with sunny and clear skies.

Hosted by The Friendlies Private Hospital, the charity golf day is an annual event that aims to raise funds for local lifesaving services that support patients.

Open to all levels of golfing experience, both corporate and individual teams registered to play in a four-ball ambrose tournament, with players teeing off at 11am.

Foundation and volunteer co-ordinator from The Friendlies Maria Ebert organised the day and said it was a great turn out, with about 144 players heading out on the green this year.

Were you at the event? See all the snaps we captured on the day, by clicking here.

John Akers, Andrew Martin, Keith Martin and Dean Akers. Picture: Rhylea Millar