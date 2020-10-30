BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Business makeover meats high expectations with fresh look

Bundaberg knows it as the friendly store made of bright yellow bricks and while the atmosphere is just as pleasant, one of the town's oldest butcher shops has undergone a transformation and a splash of paint.

Born and bred in Bundy, Ken Barritt has been a butcher for the last four decades and alongside his wife Sue, has owned Ken's Kepnock Butchery, for more than half of his career.

And while many businesses expected the worse when COVID-19 hit, the meat industry could barely keep up with the demand, so much so that Ken and Sue were finally able to give their business a makeover.

Completely rebranding and changing the shop frontage, the building has transformed from bright yellow to a bold orange, with brand new signage by Bundy business Mi Signworx.

The front windows have also been wrapped and the store is in the process of an interior renovation, an upgrade which will include the installation of three large televisions to create a video wall.

See the new look by clicking here.

FRESH LOOK: Owners of Ken's Kepnock Butchery Ken and Sue Barritt have transformed the look of their business for the first time in years. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Sailing legend docks at Burnett Heads, tested for COVID-19

If you were at the Burnett Heads marina today, you would have thought royalty had sailed into town and many locals wouldn't disagree.

While the Queen of England made no appearance, an 81-year-old sailing legend who has single-handedly travelled around the world by boat on 11 separate occasions, did make an appearance.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Australian yachtsman Jon Sanders also battled some of the worst ocean conditions he's faced in the last 10 years, with winds exceeding 120km/hr.

Receiving a warm welcome from local spectators, Lorraine Keen and a group of friends turned up in the early hours of the morning to greet the sailor.

Travelling more than 40,000km since the yachtsman left Fremantle last year, his vessel Perie Banou II, was damaged in ferocious storms, flooding the engine so severely that it was unable to generate backup power.

The experienced sailor was also forced to continue his journey with a bare mast and he replaced the anchor with a tyre to ensure the boat was facing into the wind and waves, preventing it from being caught in a drift.

Similar to how historical ships once sailed, Mr Sanders completed his voyage using just a paper chart and sextant for navigation.

Read the full story by clicking here.

LOOK OUT: Lorraine Keen and a group of local women from Burnett Heads waited at the marina to greet the Australian sailing legend. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Swapping pies for paint as pet portraits lead to new career

WITH Christmas just around the corner, one local artist has released new handmade pieces, providing gift options with a personal touch.

Known for creating stunning pet portraits, Jaimee McLeod has since released custom hand painted pet earrings and keyrings, as well as her recent addition of mugs too.

Until recently, the artist was serving customers at Rise the Bakehouse but has switched pies and buns for paint and brushes.

It all started when the artist who has been painting for as long as she can remember, made a portrait to serve as a touching tribute to her beloved family pet who had passed away.

Gifting the sentimental piece to her mum and posting it to her Instagram page, the artist's world changed forever with requests popping up from all over the world.

Want to see all the exciting projects the local artist has been working on? Click here.

Jaimee McLeod has started working as an artist full-time.

• New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

If you've got a hunger for plant-based foods, you're not alone.

Many in the region have turned to plant-based diets either for health, the environment or love of animals.

It's a growing lifestyle choice noticed by Marcus and Sharon Hiesler, who are spending this week setting up the Planetarian Food Co in town.

Read all about the exciting new venture, by clicking here.

PLANT-BASED: Marcus and Sharon Hiesler are opening the Planetarian.

• Bundy kids celebrate Book Week

Books are a fundamental and fun tool which help kids grow their imaginations and learn vital life skills.

This week kids around Bundaberg celebrated their favourite books and characters for Book Week.

The NewsMail put out the call for readers to submit photos of their children dressed up for Book Week.

Harry Potter characters and the Frozen princesses proved popular this year, as well as some Very Hungry Caterpillars and Thing's 1 and 2 from Dr Seuss.

Check out some of the fantastic outfits in our gallery by clicking here.