BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Kind gesture on Bargara beach is all fun and games

Sharing is caring and Bargara beachgoers are practising what they preach.

One night when local woman Maxine Stauffer was scrolling through her Facebook feed, she came across a photo of a handmade library containing toys for children to borrow and play with on the beach.

KIND GESTURE: With the assistance of some not-for-profit community groups, Bargara resident Maxine Stauffer has created a beach library for children to borrow toys while playing on the beach. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Comments began flooding in with many residents saying they wish "we had one here", so Ms Stauffer round up the troops and with the assistance of local not-for-profit organisations, the sweet sentiment came to fruition.

With the assistance of community organisations Coral Coast Christian Church, Bubs and Kids and the Men's Shed, the concept came to fruition and a toy library now exists at Kelly's Beach in Bargara.

Read more about the kind-hearted gesture, by clicking here.

BEACH LIBRARY: Filled with all the beach toys a child would desire, the library contains everything from buckets and spades, to balls, trucks and diggers. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Bundy artist learns to sail, set to travel world on boat

Adventure is something many of us have been missing this year but not for one Bundaberg artist, who has 'seas-ed' the day and bought herself a house boat.

Vanessa Allegra has always been a free spirit, keen to step out of her comfort zone and go on an adventure, no matter how crazy the journey seems.

And now after buying her own boat, the Bundaberg oil painter is soaking up all the information she can with the intention to set sail across the world, once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

It was a dream that came to fruition after she first crossed paths with a sailor who inspired it, six years ago.

See the full story by clicking here.

SEAS THE DAY: Bundaberg artist Vanessa Allegra Christi has purchased a boat and plans to sail around the world once COVID-19 restrictions ease. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Trading coal for clean: New franchise saves money and health

After a decade of working in coal mines, Chad Pay decided it was time for a change.

Purchasing business franchise Purify Air Wide Bay, Mr Pay services areas across the region, ensuring residents have access to clean air.

Specialising in cleaning all types of airconditioning systems and mould mediation, the business uses natural, non-toxic and eco-friendly products.

Improving the efficiency of airconditioning units and reducing short and long-term costs, the maintenance work will also assist with asthma, allergies and respiratory issues.

Learn more by clicking here.

CLEAN AIR: Purify Air Wide Bay franchise owner Chad Pay and his partner Jade Holland.

• Bundy locals enlist help from celebs to protect reef

What does musician Billie Eilish and actors Robert De Niro and Kit Harrington have in common?

They have all been enlisted to join the crusade to save the Great Barrier Reef.

Delivered by The University of Queensland, CoralWatch is an international reef citizen science program which will be used to collect data, monitor the reef and reduce carbon emissions and the impact of global warming.

Find out how you can help by clicking here.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Bundaberg local Elijah Richardson, 7, putting his face behind what he cares about.

• Happy customers eh? Region's Canadian cafe wins big

Voted within the top 10% of restaurants worldwide, a local business has received an award recognising their positive reviews and quality service.

Less than 10 minutes away from the main street of Childers, Mollydookers Café and Bar has plenty to boast about after receiving the impressive award from online travel and destination site TripAdvisor.

Known for their unique fusion of Canadian and Australian cuisine, couple Alana and Mike Vandenbrink first opened the doors to their Apple Tree Creek restaurant in 2016.

Read more by clicking here.

FIVE STAR SERVICE: Owners of Mollydookers Cafe and Bar Mike and Alana Vandenbrink.

• Inside the magical world of a cosplayer

You may know her as Princess Ariel one day and the Winter Soldier the next.

Lauraine Richards is a familiar face in Wide Bay cosplay circles, often appearing at Bundaberg events as well as those in her home region of the Fraser Coast.

The avid enthusiast has even travelled to conventions overseas and now boasts an Instagram following of more than 11,000.

Learn more about the cosplay participant and her creative world by clicking here.

IN WONDERLAND: Lauraine Richards dresses as Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Kristin Garmeister