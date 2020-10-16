BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Wide Bay and Fraser Coast businesses take out gold at Brides Choice Awards

BRIDES and grooms looking to get married in the Wide Bay and Fraser Coast region have been handed some of the best local wedding suppliers on silver platter.

The recipients of this year's Brides Choice Awards have been announced.

As part of the annual awards event, recipients are awarded as winner, highly commended, top 10 or top 5, across a variety of categories.

For the full list of winners and finalists, click here or visit the official Facebook page by clicking here.

WINNER WINNER: Portrait and wedding photographer Morgan Parremore was voted as winner in the photography category, for the second year in a row. Photo: Mike Knott.

• Location one in a mill: New hotspot with million dollar view

Imagine enjoying a delicious seafood platter as you look out at picturesque views of the beach, which is just footsteps away and you don't even have to leave your own backyard to soak it up.

For Bundaberg residents, it's a luxury we are all too familiar with and thanks to a new beachside hotspot the Beach Mill Cafe, it's only set to get better.

Passionate about their home and the food they serve, Joey Caruana and his partner Kirsty Rogers are undoubtedly two of Bundaberg's biggest fans and after running their successful business the Windmill Cafe for many years, the pair have brought the brand new experience to the region.

Situated at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club in Bargara and with the stunning beachfront within arm's reach from the cafe, it's no wonder the business owners applied for the tender, which they won six weeks ago.

After undergoing a complete transformation, the look is just what you'd expect, with a reclaimed timber shopfront and shaded seating area on the grass, offering a relaxing venue by the ocean.

See the full story by clicking here.

NEW MILL: Joey Caruana from the Windmill Cafe has opened his new venture, the Beach Mill Cafe at the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Travelling Film Festival hits Bundaberg screens

Sit back and enjoy a film this weekend with the Travelling Film Festival (TFF) returning to Bundaberg today.

Known for being Australia's longest running travelling film festival, the three day long event showcases Australian and international features, documentaries and short films in regional Australia.

A full subscription to the film festival costs $57 for adults and $51 for concession card holders.

Tickets can also be purchased for single sessions, for $14.50 per adult, $12.50 for concessions and $10 per child.

Seating is strictly limited and can be reserved by contacting the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre by phoning 4130 4100 or emailing moncrieff@bundaberg.qld.gov.au

To see the full Bundaberg schedule, click here.

BEST FILM NOMINEE: A still from opening film The Perfect Candidate, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour.

• Groups receive grants to keep Bundy kids happy, active

Two local programs that encourage children to keep active and socialise will receive a share of funding worth $521,000.

Bundaberg and Bargara Little Athletics will receive a total of almost $4000 as part of the Coles Little Athletics community fund.

President of Bundaberg Little Athletics Ben Porter said after a challenging year with COVID-19, the exciting grant would assist athletes and volunteers to get back on track.

Read more by clicking here.

BIG JUMP: Lilee Law jumps hurdles at the Bundaberg Little Athletics oval. Picture: Rhylea Millar

• Forecast: Sunny with a side of Bundy as TV show visits

Bundaberg residents tuning into the Today Show tomorrow morning are set to see a familiar site as Bundaberg Brewed Drinks hosts weather presenter, Tim Davies.

The NewsMail understands Mr Davies will do weather crosses from the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' brewery and at the Barrel, while tasting the local drop, chatting with staff members and local ginger farmer, Scott Kirkwood.

While the event is not open to the public, residents are encouraging locals to watch on from the comfort of their own homes.

Click here to read the full story.