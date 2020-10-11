BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Award recognises region's talent as local artist takes win

A Bargara artist has thanked the community for its support after his thought-provoking work was voted people's choice in a prestigious, statewide competition.

Local artist Paul Perry was voted People's Choice for his stunning entry Shimmering Gold, in the Queensland Regional Art Awards competition.

Using shiny, pearly glass to create the sea, Mr Perry transformed a brown paper bag into a mosaic artwork to symbolise what the last year in isolation has felt like for many of us.

Upon hearing the news that he had been voted in as people's choice, Mr Perry said he was appreciative and thrilled for many reasons.



SHIMMERING GOLD: Local artist Paul Perry was voted People's Choice for his stunning entry Shimmering Gold, in the Queensland Regional Art Awards competition. Picture: Sabrina Lauriston Photography

• Hard work pays off for go-getter with tourism partnership

When the NewsMail first reported on Maddison Devine's new business Jellybean Jane, she thought her handmade earrings would serve as a creative outlet and fun hobby.

But since these humble beginnings at the start of this year, life for the 19-year-old has changed in the best possible way.

Since opening her start-up which sells a variety of unique and vibrant oven-baked polymer clay earrings, Ms Devine has gained a large following, released three additional collections and formed an exciting partnership with Bundaberg Tourism.



BIG GROWTH: Maddison Devine from Jellybean Jane has formed an exciting partnership with Bundaberg Tourism to create a Great Barrier Reef inspired collection, highlighting the beauty of the region.

• Aussie programs showcase the magic of Bundaberg

The ears of Bundaberg must be burning with the region and its local businesses showing up on Australia's television screens.

Tinaberries owners Bruce and Tina McPherson made a sweet appearance on Channel 10's Studio 10 this week, to discuss how they have managed to overcome challenges and grow a successful business.

Speaking to the breakfast show co-hosts Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus, the couple revealed how they came up with their name and the genius idea to create ice-creams using their locally grown produce.

But it didn't stop there with the strawberry farmers appearing on ABC's Landline too and they weren't the only local growers and business owners showcasing the beautiful Bundaberg region on the nationwide screen.

Owners of Giles Herb Farm Amanda and Chris Giles also made an appearance on Landline, after overcoming challenges presented by the pandemic, by creating new and innovative products using their fresh herbs.



HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.

BERRY GOOD: Bruce and Tina McPherson (pictured) from Tinaberries recently appeared on Channel 10’s Studio 10 to talk all things strawberries. Picture: Paul Beutel.

• Diver's magical dugong encounter off Bundaberg's coast

It was a chance encounter for Bundaberg dive instructor Jake Persson, and one he will never forget.

Mr Persson has been diving his entire life and has seen many a creature under the sea - from colourful nudibranchs, to cleverly disguised stonefish, timid sea snakes and turtles - but it was the very first time he'd ever seen a dugong up close in the water.



AMAZING ENCOUNTER: Jake Persson shares some of his stunning underwater images including colourful nudibranchs and his encounter with a dugong.

• How town of Childers is booming in midst of a pandemic

Childers is a quiet little town that packs a punch and Queenslanders are addicted.

The country town just saw one of its busiest school holiday seasons, with carparks full and cafes and other attractions run off their feet.

But it's not just holiday-makers flocking to the town south of Bundaberg, but those looking for a permanent lifestyle change.

Properties are flying off the shelves, with agents scrambling to find more listings for both rentals and sales.

Read the full story by clicking here.