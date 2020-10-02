BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Baker shares sweet sentiment behind Grandma's Mars bar slice

We all have that one recipe that reminds us of our childhood and for the new owner of a small business in Bundaberg, the memories couldn't be any sweeter.

After a lifetime of growing up in a family full of bakers, it's no wonder Tamekah Smith fell in love with whipping up delicious creations in the kitchen herself.

From swirling her signature buttercream frosting on top of a fluffy vanilla cupcake, to creating the most elegant iced vovos filled with fresh raspberry jam and topped with blushed Chantilly crème, you wouldn't be mistaken by thinking it's more a form of art than cooking style.

And now the talented Bundy local has started her own small business, Death By Sweets, supplying sugar highs to the masses.

BUNDY BAKER: Local hairdresser Tamekah Smith has just started a new business and is ready to feed the masses with the ultimate sugar hit.

CIAO BELLA: The Death By Sweets owner recently made macarons the ‘Italian way’ by using hot sugar syrup and mixing it in with egg whites to make a cooked merengue mixture.

• Spectators go all out for grand final day

Battling it out in the grand final last weekend, The Waves Eagles were triumphant against the Hervey Bay Bombers in the Colts league.

Frank Coulthard Oval was decorated with yellow and blue balloons and streamers as spectators cheered the boys on.

The result after the final quarter was The Waves Eagles 8.11 (59) defeated Hervey Bay Bombers 7.5 (47).

GOOD GAME: There was plenty of action down the home team’s end of the field, with The Waves coming out on top. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

ALL SMILES: Working hard in the canteen, Sue and Julianne Patterson still had a great view of the game. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• New Bundy start-up: Sentimental products made with love

Some things in life are so beautiful that they are worth preserving, which is why one creative local has built her own start-up, ensuring special memories last a lifetime.

Mother-of-three Nadine Chessell started making her own jewellery pieces, using anything from dried flowers and fruit to polymer clay, which she would then coat in resin.

Starting out as a hobby to do on the side while she studied occupational therapy at university, Ms Chessell never considered selling her unique and colourful pieces, until others began encouraging her to do so.

Creating Forever Resin, Ms Chessell's new side business specialises in handmade homewares and gifts using UV-resistant and food grade resin.

While the second year student has her sights set on occupational therapy because she loves to help others, she said it has been uplifting to be able to create something special that allows customers to remember an occasion or loved one.

RESIN-ATING PRODUCTS: When COVID-19 meant mother-of-three Nadine Chessell had a bit more time up her sleeve, she decided to start her own business, making stunning resin pieces. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Somewhere over the rainbow … you'll find Bundaberg.

The last year has presented plenty of challenges but with the rain comes a rainbow and if you've noticed an abundance of rainbows in Bundaberg recently, you're not alone.

After Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen took a trip to IKEA recently, she discovered the sweetest rainbow doormat.

Keen to spread colour across the region, the business owner purchased an entire stack of the mats and uploaded a post promising the welcome mats to anyone who wanted one, for the price she paid for them and on the proviso they shared photos of its new home.

The post was inundated with comments with interested Bundy locals, who later shared photos of the new addition to their businesses and home.

BRIGHTEN UP: Cha Cha Chocolate owner Melanice Jacobsen recently took a trip to IKEA, where she discovered the sweetest rainbow doormats and picked up a stack to share with the rest of the community.

WELCOME ADDITION: Natalie Loch shared this image of the new addition to her daughter's sweet fairy garden.

• New beauty business in town to take away stressors

Escape to a new Bundaberg oasis and get yourself pampered with their list of relaxing treatments.

Opening the doors to her new business Beauty Lounge Bundaberg last week, owner Tracie Mathison said it was a dream come true to be running her own salon after five years working in the industry.

And after welcoming her second child into the world, Ms Mathison said there was no better time to take the jump than the present.

The beauty therapist who will celebrate her 33rd birthday soon said she wanted to create a tranquil space where people can forget about what's going on outside the salon.

EXCITING CHAPTER: Owner of Beauty Lounge Bundaberg Tracie Mathison said it was a dream come true to be running her own salon after five years working in the industry. Picture: Rhylea Millar.