BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Flashback: 50+ photos of Bundaberg in the 1980s

What were things like in Bundy in the 1980s?

For a start, the foundations for Hinkler Central had started going up, Joh Bjelke-Petersen came to town and Hinkler House was just being placed.

From surf girl comps and mad hatter tea parties, to the annual Bundaberg Show, here are just some of the highlights from Bundaberg in the eighties.

MEMORY LANE: Bake off Australia Day, 1988. Photo submitted by Dell and Ray Townson.

• Small advocates make big impact with reef campaign

Bundaberg's future looks bright with students from local schools sharing insights on how the community can help to protect the environment and its inhabitants.

As part of National Biodiversity Month, children from around the country entered a competition to share ideas on ways to protect the Great Barrier Reef and marine life.

Launched by Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef and James Cook University, participants were encouraged to get creative and showcase how the smallest of actions can have a big impact on the environment.

Three Bundaberg entries were submitted including a group entry by teacher Judith Stutchbury and her grade two and three class from Kalkie State School, a Grade five class from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, and an individual entry from St Joseph's student Elijah Richardson.

Check it out here.

HARD AT WORK: Kalkie State School students Emily Carr, Amelia Bannerman, Kalee Philpott, Trystan Lucas and Riley Hastie.

• How a little dog has made a big difference to Bundy man

They say dogs are a man's best friend and this couldn't be more accurate for Bundaberg local David Eslick, whose little companion has saved his life.

After his hearing began to deteriorate, Mr Eslick never thought he would be able to live as he once had.

But thanks to the Australian Lions Hearing Dogs and a little Terrier cross with a heart of gold named Jake, Mr Eslick said he now feels like one of the luckiest people in the world.

Read the full story by clicking here.

GOOD DOG: As part of the Australian Lions Hearing Dogs program, Bundaberg local David Eslick who lives with hearing impairment has been gifted Jake, a 15-month-old terrier who is training to become an assistance dog. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Future leaders grow biggest sector through science

Bundaberg students are immersing themselves in the world of agriculture this week and creating innovative solutions to problems faced by the local farming community, as part of CQUniversity's Science Experience program.

After submitting expressions of interest and applying, 26 students from numerous local high schools were selected to participate in the three-day program at Bundaberg's CQUniversity campus.

Professor of agricultural management Phil Brown said the program would allow students to immerse themselves in the world of agriculture, visiting nearby farms and conducting practical science exercises in the laboratory.

Have a look at some of the fun experiments they got up to here.

TEAM EFFORT: Students from a range of Bundaberg high schools participated in the Science Experience program at Bundaberg’s CQUniversity. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Hot new business heating up with sellout sauces

There is a hot new trend setting fire to Bundy's tastebuds, but the question is are you game enough to give it a go?

After creating his very own range of hot sauce, Dion Forbes opened what has been labelled as the hottest chilli shop, right here in Bundaberg.

And while the owner describes the chain of events as a "bit of an accident", Hellfire Global Sauces has been booming since the very first day of trade.

Think you have what it takes? See more here.