Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

BRIGHTEN UP: Here are just some of the things that made Bundaberg smile this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Sneak peek at Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon taking shape

Custom designed and built, the Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon is expected to revolutionise tourism opportunities at the Southern Great Barrier Reef.

The three-level pontoon will be 35 metres long house underwater accommodation with a 24 bunk-bed-type dorm in what has been described as a "world class" project.

Lady Musgrave Experience's Shane Emms said you could be sleeping underwater between a coral bommie and a turtle cleaning station before Christmas.

BEHIND THE SCENES: The second level of Lady Musgrave HQ is currently under construction. Picture: Mikayla Haupt

• Apple-ing prospect: Exciting expansion for boutique producer

Growth is on the horizon for a Bundy business and while the owners are staying safe behind Queensland's borders, their refreshing products are expanding outside the sunny state.

Bonding over their shared passion of the craft of winemaking, Ohana's Josh Phillips and Phil Jones from Turallo Wine Distribution first met when the pair were studying at university.

And while their friendship has only strengthened in the years since, both men along with Ohana's Zoe Young, have just collaborated and just in time for Summer.

Showcasing Ohana's refreshing ciders across the state of NSW, the pair said they hoped introducing other parts of the country to Bundaberg's flavours would also encourage visitors to experience the region for themselves.

SWEET DREAMS: Ohana's Zoe Young and Josh Phillips have teamed up with Turallo Wine Distributors, offering their refreshing range of ciders to NSW consumers. Picture: Paul Beutel/Bundaberg Tourism.

• Barbershop celebrates in style with big birthday bash

After recently turning one, the team from Bundy's The Cartel's Barbershop dressed up and treated themselves to a night on the town.

The business shared photos to the store's Facebook page including the moment owner Jess Smoothy cut a piece of cake which had the shop logo on top.

BIRTHDAY BASH: Owner of The Cartel’s Barbershop Jess Smoothy cutting the cake which featured the custom business logo on top.

BARBERSHOP BIRTHDAY: The Cartel’s Barbershop has celebrated one year in business and the team dressed up for a night on the town to celebrate. Source: The Cartel’s Barbershop

• Wheels start turning on Bundy's new depot

The new multimillion-dollar Just Freight purpose built depot facility is set to increase service efficiency and allow the business to grow into the future.

With the ground work starting at 6am yesterday, Just Freight's Bernie, Aaron and Holly Kemps were excited for the development to start taking shape.

Just Freight is a family-owned freight company offering daily services from Bundaberg to Brisbane.

The new depot is set to be double the size under roof of their current facility with recessed loading docks to help increase efficiency, a sorting conveyor system and an office space which is also double the size of the existing space.

BIG PLANS: Artist impressions for Just Freight's new purpose built depot in Bundaberg. Source: Just Frieghts

GROWING BUSINESS: Just Freight's Aaron, Holly and Bernie Kemps at the site for their new purpose built depot.

• Banding together to help the homeless, and you can help too

Jodi Morris and the team at Community Lifestyle Support know how bad homelessness is the region and fear with the ramifications of COVID-19, it will only get worse.

One step towards helping homeless people in the region have at least a little comfort is by providing them with emergency beds that offer comfort and some protection from the elements.

She joined other members of Community Lifestyle Support, Angels Community Group and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett to call for donations for a program to deliver portable sleeping beds to the region's homeless.

GREAT CAUSE: Damien Tracey, Gail Mole, Jodi Morris and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett get ready to camp out for a cause. Picture: Crystal Jones.

• Artist's impression of Annie's Bar leaves Bargara patrons wanting more

After months of anticipation, the new Bargara Beach Hotel is counting down until the business opens the doors again.

But patrons can start to breathe a sigh of relief with the release of a little teaser.

Set to reveal a sneak peak of the new refurbishments, the business is releasing an artist's impression of each room in the lead up to their grand opening.

First up is Annie's Bar, a sophisticated wine bar that offers an intimate setting and drinks from around the globe, it's the perfect place for after work drinks or to catch up with friends.

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: As the countdown commences to the opening of the new Bargara Beach Hotel, the business has released a sneak peak, sharing the artist's impression of 'Annie's Bar'. Source: Bargara Beach Hotel.

• Retirement village residents gather in safe space for R U OK Day

Minutes is all it takes to check in on someone and it just might save a life.

As part of R U OK Day, residents from Bundaberg's Ingenia Gardens gathered in the village's common room to socialise and open up with another.

Village manager Stephanie Dobbin said it was the first event the local retirement home had held since the COVID-19 lockdown occurred.

WORTHY CAUSE: Helen Richardson, Doris Moore and Audrey Robinson gathered for R U OK Day. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SPECIAL EVENT: Pam Kerr, Dorothy Myers, Paulette Lynch and Jim Christensen at Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

ALL SMILES: Colleen Hickmott and Marlen Volkel. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

R U OK DAY: Janice Baldock, Stephanie Dobbin, Jill Murphy and Cindy Hamilton enjoying lunch and a drink. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

GREAT GAME: Doris Moore steps up to take a shot at the ping pong table. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SPECTACULAR SPREAD: Chef Sally Farraway with the delicious options residents enjoyed at the event. Picture: Rhylea Millar.