Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Sweet serenade pays touching tribute to story of lifelong love

A BUNDABERG aged care resident has received a special surprise from Australian singer-songwriter Emma Birdsall.

Doris Chandler is a resident at the Meilene Residential Aged Care Home and received a video from Emma singing her favourite song Danny Boy.

In the video, Doris explains how she met her husband Leslie at a dance in Sydney and how she got to know him by writing letters to him while he was away during the war.

Doris said Leslie used to sing Danny Boy to her.

The video was part of Anglicare Southern Queensland’s By Request: A playlist of Memories series.

Watch the heartwarming video and read the full story here.

BEAUTIFUL: Bundaberg Aged Care resident Doris Chandler received a special video of Australian singer-songwriter Emma Birdsall singing her favourite song Danny Boy.

KIND GESTURE: Singer Emma Birdsall said she felt privileged to be chosen to sing to Doris. Picture: Richard Dobson

• One in a “minion” act

It turns out heroes really do exist.

After a unique mailbox was stolen from a family’s property in South Kolan, Bundaberg police set out to find the offenders who committed the “despicable” act.

But fortunately for the owners, a stranger named Shawn came to the rescue and made them a replacement.

The owners posted a message on their Facebook page, thanking Shawn for his generous deed.

“Shawn turned up the other day and said he was making us another minion to replace our stole(n) one – today he dropped (the) minion off,” the post read.

“His first ever minion he has made and he did an awesome job – so lovely to know we have some great, caring people in our area.

“Thank you so much Shawn, wife and daughter for all your time and hard work, making us an awesome mailbox.”

Read the story about the initial investigation here.

KIND ACT: The South Kolan family who recently had their minion mailbox stolen, were fortunate enough to receive a replacement made by another member of the community named Shawn.

• Bundy boy tackles three sports, but kicks many goals

Commitment is playing a weekly game and attending regular training sessions, but one Bundy boy who sports four different jerseys is putting the rest of us to shame.

Describing Evanis Johnson as lively and active would be an understatement.

At just nine-years-old, the lover of sports plays AFL at The Waves, rugby league for Western Suburbs and soccer through the Diggers Football Club.

But it’s not just Evanis who commits his time to the cause, with mum Adele Johnson doing everything she can to get him to each and every match.

To read the full story, click here.

KICKING GOALS: Bundaberg sports fanatic Evanis Johnson, 9, plays AFL, rugby league and soccer for local clubs and was selected to represent Wide Bay in the National Premier League's recent comp. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Team work makes the dream work

Local builders JRZ Homes Bundaberg recently took out gold at the Masterbuilders Queensland Awards.

Recognised at the Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards, the team received best individual home between $551,000-$650,000 for their unique Fantail Project and best display home valued between $451,000-$550,000.

Posting the exciting news on the business Facebook page, the post thanked the team, contractors and suppliers for all their hard work.

WINNER WINNER: JRZ Homes Bundaberg struck gold after taking home two awards at the Masterbuilders Queensland Awards for the Wide Bay Burnett.

UNIQUE: The team at JRZ Homes Bundaberg took out best individual home between $551,000-$650,000, for their unique Fantail Project.

STUNNING: JRZ won in the 'best display home valued between $451,000-$550,000' category.

• Bake it off

After relocating to Bundaberg last year, a student and amateur baker has started her own hobby cookie business and her mum says she’s a chip off the old block.

Originally from the Philippines and studying to be a nurse, Ella Blanca doesn’t have much spare time up her sleeves.

In the midst of working as an aged care worker at Blue Care and studying her degree, the international student has started up her very own hobby business, baking cookies from scratch.

See more here.

COOKIE CHIPS: Ella Blanca bakes her cookies from scratch and her mum has given her flavours a tick of approval.