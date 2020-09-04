BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile across the region this week.

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile across the region this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Bundy local's vision to protect planet with bright new business concept

Conscious about protecting the planet and providing natural, healthy alternatives, an exciting new business has opened up in Bundaberg's CBD.

Specialising in home and beauty products, owner of Tomorrows Earth Evie Roycroft follows a holistic approach with a range that won't harm the environment and wildlife.

Growing up with a mum who worked as a naturopath and going on to study nutrition at university, Ms Roycroft has witnessed first-hand the benefits of selecting natural products.

Find out more about this exciting new business here.

NATURAL BEAUTY: Evie Roycroft said the naked beauty bar has been a shop favourite so far, allowing customers to fill jars with ingredients to make their own clay face masks, body butters and lip balms. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Dance with Me: Young musician's inspiring story

A LOCAL musician has released a new song with the goal to give people something to dance to.

Stella Hutchins' song Dance with Me was written while she was part of the Big Sky Girls program.

During her time with the program, she learnt about the behind the scenes aspect of the music industry as well as bettering her composing skills.

See more or listen to the new hit here.

YOUNG TALENT: Local musician Stella Hutchins wrote Dance with Me about finding something you love and finding something that brings you joy and happiness. Photo: Kyle Schneider Photography

• Fresh business opens with raw diet catering to Bundy's pets

Pets are members of the family, which is why many owners are making the switch to a natural, balanced and high quality raw diet, available at a new Bundaberg business.

Animal lover Debbie Gordon celebrated the grand opening of her new business Raw Fur Sure last weekend.

Selling 100% natural treats, supplements and single-protein meals for cats and dogs by brand Raw 4 Paws, the meals are filled with nutritious ingredients and human grade meat.

Read more about the new business and product range by clicking here.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Debbie Gordon is making clean eating easy for Bundaberg pets and their owners with her new business Raw Fur Sure. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Report shows Bundaberg thriving in lending and profitability

While the last year has presented plenty of challenges, lending results are in and the data indicates now isn't necessarily a bad time for Bundaberg first home buyers to tap into the property market.

AusWide Bank recently released its full year results for the last 12 months up until June 30, with managing director Martin Barrett saying the business had recorded positive financial outcomes.

"(It) has been a year of outstanding growth in lending and customer deposits, as well as profitability for AusWide Bank," Mr Barrett said.

"We delivered on all our key financial targets with above system loan book growth, an increase in net interest margin in the second half, further reduction in our cost to income ratio and a return on net tangible assets excluding the effects of COVID-19, of above 10%."

Read the full story here.

BUNDY BOOMING: AusWide Bank managing director Martin Barrett said he was proud of the positive results shown in the full year report and up until June 30, this year.

• Bundy MP makes special delivery to elderly residents

Father's Day is just around the corner and some of Bundy's elderly dads have received a special treat to celebrate.

Bundaberg MP David Batt made his annual Father's Day visit to TriCare this morning where he gifted some fudge to some of the residents.

He will also be delivering fudge to the gentlemen at Bundy's other aged care facilities over the next few days.