BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Business excels after six month closure with plans to expand elixir menu

A Bundy business owner has opened up about how it feels to be back up and running, with some exciting new additions on the way.

When local stores were forced to close their doors as a result of COVID-19, it left small business owners like Jame Straker From Gypsy N Folk, feeling concerned with the many uncertainties the situation was presenting.

But after closing up shop for six months, the local business owner said while she is over the moon to be operating again, the situation allowed her to time to reflect on the things that matter most in life.

Ms Straker said while she has never wanted to put a label on her beautiful shop which sells clothing, jewellery, beauty products and homewares among other items, she is excited to be expanding an elixir menu in the attached organic espresso bar.

BACK IN BUSINESS: Owner of Gypsy N Folk Jame Straker is excited for her store and espresso bar to be open again, with plenty of exciting developments on the way.

• Secret ingredient for cafe's success is connection

Bundaberg's best cafe has been voted in by NewsMail readers and the verdict came down to quality coffee, connection and conversation.

Oodies cafe has struck gold for the second time in the NewsMail people's choice poll, which asked readers to vote for their favourite local cafe.

The quirky venue took out first place in our poll back in 2015 and now, five years later, the homely cafe has done it again, but despite the popularity of the business continuing to grow, owner Suzy Evans remains humble.

SISTER ACT: Oodies Cafe co-owners and sisters Jenny Haack and Suzy Evans, after their cafe with character was voted the best in Bundy for the second time, by NewsMail readers. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Thought-provoking artwork reflects on life in isolation

Isolation has caused the world to feel a range of emotions and through his entry in a prestigious statewide competition, one local artist has shown not even a silver, or gold lining can take away the turmoil caused by cabin fever.

Now in the midst of working on his Milbi Magic project, which features an 31m long panel, set to be installed at the two toilet blocks at Archie's Beach, Mr Perry has also entered the Queensland Regional Art Awards and his thought-provoking entry speaks volumes.

Entitled Shimmering Gold, the piece demonstrates this year's awards theme of decadence and the Bundy artist has certainly put the word gold in goldfish.

Using shiny, pearly glass to create the sea, Mr Perry transformed a brown paper bag into a decadent mosaic artwork.

Paul Perry’s piece entitled ‘Shimmering Gold’. Picture: Sabrina Lauriston

• Salon takes out gold in bid to grow trees for koalas

Salons around the country have taken part in a special reforestation campaign to help build homes for koalas, with a Childers business coming out on top.

Blush Hair has been voted the winning hair salon in a nationwide competition to raise funds and awareness for Australian koalas who were impacted by the bushfires earlier this year.

Owner of the Childers business Haylee Onoprienko said Be The Change was an initiative started by an environmentally conscious, Italian company called Davines, who specialise in sustainable haircare products.

Two dollars from every Davines shampoo and conditioner duo pack purchased during this time, was also donated to the Australian Koala Foundation, to help support a reforestation project.

KOALA KISSES: Owner of Blush Hair salon Haylee Onoprienko received a peck from the beautiful koalas at Snakes Down Under.

• Local service picks up more than 100 new customers

Last year Bundaberg Meals on Wheels delivered more than 60,000 meals and their customer base is only getting bigger.

Today is National Meals on Wheels day, and it's a good opportunity to thank those who help our community.

Bundaberg Meals on Wheels president Jeff McColl said today they would be delivering around 300 meals across the Rum City.

