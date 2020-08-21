Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Region's treasures showcased on Weekender

Some of the region's most popular tourism attractions have received a special shout-out.

Travel and lifestyle show Weekender has highlighted some of the region's best kept secrets.

This week, the Channel 7 program shared a video submitted by viewer Khalia Eisenmenger, while travelling through the Boolboonda Tunnel.

Situated in Mount Perry, off the Bruce Highway, it is the longest, unlined and unsupported tunnel in the Southern Hemisphere and extends 192 metres into rock.

Constructed in 1883, the Boolboonda Tunnel was originally built for the railway line between Bundaberg and Mount Perry and is now home to a colony of bent-winged bats and used as a gateway to residential properties.

Weekender also posted an article on their website showcasing the stunning Heron Island.

"This coral cay on Queensland's Southern Great Barrier Reef, offshore from Gladstone, is a dream destination because nature is so close at hand," the post said.

"Year 'round, the water holds many wonders, that you can access right off the beach.

"Resident Green Turtles compete for snorkellers' and divers' attention with rays, sharks, and a thousand species of fish species.

"The diversity is overwhelming, and there are more than 20 dive sites to choose from, that are just a short boat ride away - some are considered the best of their kind in the world."

• Sweet news as two family business join forces

A Bundaberg business has teamed up with a well-known brand to deliver the ultimate snack.

Ginger beer and chocolate lovers will have plenty of reason to rejoice with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker's teaming up to combine the two favourites.

The two popular brands will release a Ginger Caramel chocolate in the traditional five-roll refined creamy milk chocolate and 250g sized block.

Read the full story here.

CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.

• Tea-lightful event to celebrate Bundy seniors

Seniors Week has kicked off with a bang in Bundaberg with plenty of fun had at one of the community's first events for the annual celebration.

Hosted by Angels Community Group, the afternoon high tea styled event saw attendees spoiled for choice with a menu featuring mini quiches, cakes and lemonade scones, among other delicious items.

Click here for the story and here for photos from the event.

LADIES WHO LUNCH: Wearing beautiful, big hats, Sharon Woodsbey, Jacqui Welch and Aileen Dowling dressed perfectly for the occasion. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Bee-utiful act goes a long way for bee club

GENEROSITY goes a long way and many Bundy businesses have jumped on board to assist a club with a very special mission … just bee-cause.

Bundaberg Beekeepers Association have received a bundle of donations including a first aid kit from Greensills Farming Group, epi-pens from Blooms the Chemist, as well as a dollar-for-dollar donation from Tackle World, gift voucher from The Red Shed and plants from Ray's Sunshine Plants.

In addition, Innes Park Country Club, Sharp, Think Me Hampers, Zest Hair and State Member for Bundaberg David Batt also made contributions to the cause.

Bundaberg Beekeepers Association's president Rebecca Pohlner said she and the club members were grateful for all the support received.

Read more here.

The health, safety and environment team from Greensills Farming Group presented a first aid kit to the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association, this week.

• Scout's honour

When Alexis Telfer first he joined the Scouts it was a way to get to know other kids his age, but he quickly found a passion for the organisation and has now been honoured as a "Queen Scout" in the Venturer Scout section.

While enjoying the social aspect of Scouts, Alexis said he liked to watch people within the community grow and upskill in various fields.

This isn't his first time in the spotlight for Scouts, three years ago he received recognition for his Scouting achievements with an Australian Scout Medallion.

Read the full story here.

TOP HONOUR: Alexis Telfer, 17, has been named as a "Queen Scout" in the Venturer Scout section.

