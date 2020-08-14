Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

UPBEAT BUNDY: Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• One year down and plenty more to go

Midwives, mums and their bubs came together earlier this week to celebrate a very special anniversary.

It has been one year since Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service welcomed the Bundaberg Midwifery Group Practice to the local hospital, with a model of care that offers mums an opportunity to have their own midwife available throughout their whole pregnancy journey.

Many families have already benefited greatly from the service and celebrated with a piece of cake.

ONE YEAR: Midwifes, mums and their bubs came together earlier this week to celebrate the first anniversary of the Bundaberg Midwifery Group Practice. Picture: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

• All you knead is love … and a scone with jam and cream

COVID-19 may have put an end to some of the region's favourite events, but it seems not even the pandemic could interfere with Bundaberg's best bakers.

While the Bundaberg Scone Festival was cancelled, the show did go on.

Members of the Bundaberg Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) still worked hard to produce their specialty scones, producing almost 7000.

This year orders were placed in advance and the delicious homemade scones were collected from a drive-through service.

CAR SERVICE: QCWA Bundaberg president Lyn Tucker holds a delicious scone, as Geraldine Needham awaits to collect her order. Photo: ABC Wide Bay: Brad Marsellos.

• Heart-felt reason to share art with others

Human connection does wonders for the soul and until recently, it is something that the world never thought would be out of reach.

But fortunately for Bundaberg and other rural communities, one local textile artist is doing all she can to create an inviting circle to get to know other women and learn a creative skill.

Gail Grunske has been felting for more than 10 years after her friend introduced her to the detailed process and it didn't take long for Ms Grunske to fall in love with the art form.

Passionate about teaching the unique process to others, Ms Grunske holds workshops at her Bundaberg East studio and also travels around to remote communities to pass her knowledge on and connect with others.

Read more here.

HEART FELT: Gail Grunske loves connecting with others and teaching locals how to make their own beautiful felt creations.

• Spoonful of sugar makes the … coffee go down

We couldn't help but smile when we saw this post that local business Kadilly Coffee uploaded, after making a delivery to Cha Cha Chocolate this week.

Parking in the store's dedicated space, a sign on the wall indicates the spot is reserved for one of Disney's most popular fictional characters Mary Poppins.

"Well I felt privileged yesterday while delivering Kadilly Coffee to Cha Cha Chocolate," the post read.

"Managed to steal the top car park for 10 minutes … big boots to fill but I'm pretty sure I did her proud."

POPPINS PARKING: Kadilly Coffee scored the best car space when dropping off a delivery at Cha Cha Chocolate this week. Picture: Kadilly Coffee.

• Shark tales from Lady Elliot Island

While most of us would assume coming face-to-face with a four-metre great white shark to be anything but good news, a guest from the Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort said it was one of the most "exhilarating experiences" of his life.

During a guided advanced Snorkel Safari, a few hundred metres from the reef, guest and professional photographer Adrian Bullock encountered the "placid and inquisitive" great white shark.

Due to the Island's location as the southernmost Island on the Great Barrier Reef and only 5kms from the continental shelf, it has developed a reputation for amazing wildlife encounters.

Read the full story here.

BIG FISH: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort guest and professional photographer Adrian Bullock bumped into an unexpected visitor … a great white shark. Picture: Adrian Bullock