Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Art exhibit to help community through ruff patch

Home is where the dog lives and if spending months in isolation has taught us anything, it's that nothing heals a heart like our pet companions.

For Elliott Heads local Adrienne Williams, working as a full-time artist from her home-based studio brought conflicting emotions - she was working in a role she loved but the loneliness she felt began to consume her.

Ms Williams began working on a concept that would showcase the work of artists, promote local businesses and honour the beautiful relationship shared between pets and their owners.

The FOUND Studio Dog exhibition will showcase about 110 artworks, with submissions from 40 artists featured in the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery, as well as 45 artists on the art trail which can be viewed from the windows of 55 local businesses throughout Bundaberg and Bargara.

Read more about it here.

GOOD GIRL: Artist Adrienne Williams and her sweet dog Sunday. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

• Giant Kookaburra brings smiles to the region

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc across the globe this year, it caused deaths, job losses, an economic crisis and left people feeling isolated, depressed and anxious.

Brisbane artist Dr Farvardin Daliri wanted to remind people to laugh in times of stress, anxiety and uncertainty, so he created the Giant Kookaburra.

Touring the region over the weekend, the big bird flew by St Luke's on Friday and stopped by Moore Park Beach on Saturday afternoon, much to the delight of locals.

See all the social pics from last weekend here.

OUT AND ABOUT: Teisha Ford, David Stevens, Aaliyah Ford and Cheryl Stevens. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

• Local gives kookaburra the tools to fly

Good deeds don't go unnoticed and the day was saved all thanks to a local mechanic.

After the Giant Kookaburra encountered a small issue with its safety lights, Wyllies Automotive Services owner and mechanic Jason Wyllie stepped up to assist.

Repairing the safety lights on the kookaburra, meant the team could continue touring Queensland while remaining safe.

Read the full story here.

QUICK FIX: Moore Park Beach mechanic Jason Wyllie has proven not heroes fly, after repairing the safety lights of the Giant Kookaburra.

• Berry special dessert served up as local farm

Sweet dreams are made of strawberry ice-cream and thanks to two local growers, those dreams are coming true for Bundy.

Owners of Bargara Berries Michael and Debbie Meiers have been working hard behind the scenes, transforming their Meadowvale farm into an oasis for customers and collaborating with other local businesses.

And after developing the concept over the space of four years, the partners in life and business are now serving their own brand of ice-cream, using fresh fruit.

Read more here.

SWEET AS: Owners of Bargara Berries Debbie and Michael Meiers have teamed up with Nana's Pantry to create their very own ice-cream, using fresh and locally-grown produce. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

• Awards finalist says saving lives is biggest reward of all

For this Bundaberg lifeguard, nothing is more rewarding than saving the lives of others.

But this Friday night, Georgia Martin will be swapping her red and yellow uniform for a ball gown as she and seven other ambassadors from around the state take part in the 2020 Surf Girls competition.

While the lifesaver, who has been patrolling beaches since she was just 14 years old, admits she would be thrilled to walk away with an award, Ms Martin believes she has won regardless of the outcome.

Read the full story here.

LIFE SAVER: Georgia Martin has spent the last 12 months promoting beach and water safety to the community and fundraising for the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club.

FUN TIMES: Julie Dickfos, Mykayla and Daniel Robson stopped by to see the spectacular sights at Moore Park. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

FAMILY FUN: Georgia, Isa and Rhion Burgess had a great Saturday afternoon at Moore Park, where they enjoyed seeing the Giant Kookaburra. Picture: Rhylea Millar.