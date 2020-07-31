Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

BRIGHTEN UP: Happy stories from around the Bundaberg region.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Wedding bells ring for Bundy

Tying the knot in Bundaberg just got a whole lot easier with an exciting new directory that showcases all local vendors for the big day.

When bride-to-be Alexa Field starting planning her upcoming wedding, she was overwhelmed by the range of quality choices available in the region.

Through assisting her parents with their own wedding venue, Ms Field also witnessed first-hand how challenging the process could be and decided to create a free wedding directory called Married in Bundy.

.

WEDDING BLISS: In a bid to assist couples and promote small businesses, Alexa Field has set up a directory which features local vendor options for the big day.

• Business is all fun and games

Wanting to provide youths and young adults with a place to have fun in Bundaberg was all the inspiration Craig Driver needed to set up Grim Gaming and Hobbies.

It was so successful he has moved from his Woondooma St business and gaming space to a bigger building on Electra St and is offering a place for people to gather and have fun in a social environment.

His sweet sidekick dog Lexi loves greeting people who come to the shop.

.

BEST BUDS: Craig Driver with pet dog Lexi. Photo: Pollymiss Photography.



• Christmas in July

Residents and staff members at Bundaberg's Meilene Aged Care Home got festive this week, celebrating Christmas in July.

The fun-filled event had music playing, lots of Christmas treats and decorations.

Everyone also dressed up in their best Christmas attire and enjoyed a roast for dinner, followed by trifle and pudding for dessert.

CHRISTMAS JOY: A resident from Bundaberg’s Meilene Aged Care Home is dressed to impress in his best Christmas themed attire.

FESTIVE FUN: A staff member at Bundaberg’s Meilene Aged Care Home prepares pudding for dessert.

• Starting them young

You can never be too young to start work and little Luka is proof in the pudding.

O'Brien Electricial Bundaberg shared this sweet image of the 'tiny apprentice' dressed head to toe in his own uniform, topped off with muddy work boots. Too cute!

HARD WORKER: Little Luka is ready to get to work at O’Brien Electrical in Bundaberg.

• Grass is greener with baby boy

Littabella Alpacas have welcomed another baby alpaca into the family.

New arrival Prince Alby was born yesterday morning and the little cria is already getting a lot of attention for his sweet nature and fluffy appearance.