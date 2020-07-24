Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

Things that made us smile in Bundaberg this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Community bands together

The Bundaberg community have once again rallied to help others following a crisis.

A fire started in the Spotted Dog Tavern and spread to the Federal Backpacker Hostel on Monday night.

Fortunately all 62 foreign workers were unharmed but the building and their possessions were sadly destroyed in the blaze.

After hearing the devastating news, local community groups Angels and The Salvation Army donated clothes, food and accommodation to the backpackers, while the Bundaberg Rotary Club put on a sausage sizzle.

Members of the QCWA Bundaberg branch also created toiletry packs and took the backpackers out shopping for new shoes.

Red Cross Queensland have also sent a team of eight personnel to Bundaberg to assist during recovery.

Despite the impact of the fire, hearts remain full in Bundy.

SPREADING KINDNESS: Sue Tasker and Lynet Paterson from Bundaberg’s Angels Community Group. Picture: Mike Knott.

• Berry exciting

The clever crew behind Ohana Ciderhouse and Winery have just released a brand new beverage to enjoy.

Using fresh locally grown strawberries and fermented muscat grapes to create a beautiful pink colour, Ohana's Strawberry Moscato is now available at the cellar door.

THINK PINK: Ohana have released a brand new drink – strawberry moscato.

• Spread the love

It's not just local businesses taking advantage of strawberry season with Bundy local Brad Marsellos sourcing a box full of delicious strawberries for just $9 at the markets last weekend.

In the process of making homemade strawberry jam for the first time, he is asking all the jam connoisseurs in the community to send through their best recipes and tips.

TIS THE SEASON: Brad Marsellos was over the moon when he scored a bargain at the local markets.

SWEET IDEA: Brad Marsellos made great use of the box of strawberries, turning them into delicious jam.

• Full circle

Bundaberg local and From Farm to Vase owner Katrin Rosse posted this beautiful image on Robertson Farm.

"Without the rain, there are no rainbows," she said.

BRIGHT SIDE: Katrin Rosse shared this beautiful picture after the rain on Robertson Farm.

• Home sweet home

Red Collar Rescue posted this photo of Nugget the dog loving life after being adopted.

"He looks so very very loved and content," the post said.

"Happy life gorgeous little one."