Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

BUNDY UPBEAT: Here are just some of the things that made us smile this week.

BUNDABERG is full of positive news and that is something to celebrate, which is why we are bringing you a weekly dose of good news stories from around the region.

Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

• Happy customers:

The Windmill Cafe in Bargara shared a sweet photo of a note that was left behind by a family of customers, to thank staff members for their meal.

“Thank you for a delicious breakfast,” the note said.

• Like father like son:

It wasn’t just the whales that caught the attention of passengers on the Lady Musgrave Experience on their start of the season journey on Sunday.

Oscar’s professional and smart fashion sense also received a round of applause.

Dressed in uniform to match the adult crew, Oscar, 8, took his role very seriously, helping guests to close doors and doing what he could to make the journey as comfortable as possible for those on-board.

Son of Lady Musgrave Experience director Brett Lakey, Oscar said he has been fascinated with boats, the ocean and sealife for as long as he can remember.

Lady Musgrave Experience director Brett Lakey with son Oscar, 8.

• Wall art:

Have you visited the new Cha Cha Chocolate shop yet?

In addition to the magical front window display is a collection of colourful, quirky and unique wall art hanging inside the chocolate and sweets shop.

From a vintage Cadbury chocolate piece to a Kate Spade clutch handbag, try not to smile during your next visit.

• Baby Marlow :

Little Marlow had a tough start to life, after a few issues with feeding and developing Pneumonia, there were fears that he wouldn’t survive, but now a few weeks on and with the help of Splitters Farm and a team of vets, the poddy calf is well and truly on the mend, even grazing in his own paddock.

Poddy calf Marlow is thriving at Splitters Farm.

• World of colour:

Mel Woods from Curvy Cartel recently visited her hometown of Bundaberg to visit loved ones and spread some positivity throughout the region.

Posing beside an inspirational quote and street art in an alleyway on Targo St, the body positive blogger and stylist posted a photo on her platform, encouraging her 13,000 followers to live their best life.

“This sign encompasses everything I believe in … there is only one you so don’t ever pretend to be someone you’re not, don’t save your good clothes for a rainy day (and) don’t put away your fine china – use it,” the post said.

“Now go put on that dress you’ve been saving, parade around the house, wear it to do the groceries … whatever you do, have an amazing day.”

