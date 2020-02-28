Brighten lives by donating wool for more trauma teddies

SOMETHING as small as a trauma teddy can make a big difference to people in times of stress and now you can play a part in keeping this program going.

Bundaberg trauma teddy convener Wendy MacDonald said the Australian Red Cross was looking for donations of wool so their volunteers could continue to knit away.

Each year they hold an annual wool drive to stock up on 8 ply acrylic yarn when resources are running low.

“A group of community helpers knit the trauma teddy, fill it up with stuffing and do the finishing touches,” Ms MacDonald said.

Not just for times of disaster, Ms MacDonald said the teddies were there to provide comfort for anyone.

“It’s not just for children, they are for anyone in medical facilities, hospitals, departments, pathology clinics, recovery areas and dentists,” she said. “They are for people who need some comfort and a bit of a cuddle while treatment is happening or after it finishes.”

Every six to eight weeks trauma teddies are delivered to different facilities throughout Bundaberg.

At the last annual general meeting the group reported more than 2500 trauma teddies had been circulated during the year through these medical outlets.

Donations of 8 ply acrylic wool can be left at the Red Cross room on the ground floor of the Auswide Bank building at 16/20 Barolin St in Bundaberg Central.