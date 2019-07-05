Bright spot on dark day after students flee pub fire

IN THE wake of a devastating hotel fire, one rugby league team was able to rise against all odds on the football field.

You wouldn't have thought the boys from Clairvaux MacKillop College had slept on the floor and lounges after escaping a structure fire just hours before their grand final win at the Confraternity Carnival, but that's exactly what happened.

About 2.15am today, firefighters from Bundaberg and Bargara were called to the Bargara Beach Hotel where it took crews two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Bargara Police Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said the fire was first detected in the dining room.

"A person staying in the hotel alerted (about) the fire and self-evacuated,” he said.

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said a guest raised the alarm. Mike Knott BUN050719MATT1

"They called 000 for fireys and police to attend the scene and four units from Bundaberg and Bargara worked together as a team to extinguish it by 4.40am.”

Captain for the Clairvaux MacKillop College team Lewis Gibb said it was a "chaotic” morning being woken up by alarms and having to evacuate to a hall where they slept from about 3am-7am.

But that didn't stop them winning the Confraternity Plate 18-10 today.

"We knew we had prepared for this game all week, it was our goal, started about nine months ago to make it to this place and take out the Division2 championship,” he said.

"The boys stuck for each other, we basically this whole carnival just worked for the brothers and each other and the boys who couldn't make it, who were unable or injured this week.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Clairvaux MacKillop College rugby league team. Contributed

Gibb said they went in with the mindset to take the trophy back to Brisbane and that's what they were going to do.

"The last couple of years, back in 2017, we were up 18 points and lost the game, and last year to come third was pretty tough,” he said, but that they all knew what their job was on the day.

Sgt Steinhardt said the northern part of the hotel sustained significant damage.

"There's significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and pokie area, the rest of the area has sustained water and smoke damage,” he said.

"We're treating this as a routine investigation, we have fire investigators coming up from Brisbane to assist.

"Most of the rooms were booked out in the motel, with a number of students and some teachers from Brisbane, but there were no injuries.”

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service workers outside the Bargara Beach Hotel this morning. Mike Knott BUN050719BAR1

The Bargara Beach Hotel owners took to social media about noon today to say that the damage from the fire had made "trading in the main hotel section (is now) impossible”.

"Our alarms alerted our teams early, allowing our guests to be evacuated quickly and safely,” the post read.

"This is simply devastating for our family and our enthusiastic staff that have been tirelessly working on the extensive renovations and plans to make this icon great again.

"We are a proud Bargara family and will work through all our options going forward, updating you on any news through this page.

"We would like to thank the community for your support and understanding.”

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the cause was not yet determined.