Bright spirit shines on

Wendy Johnston with the mosaic for Sharon 'Shazz' Benson at the Cancer Centre.

LIFE may be short but it is also filled with remarkable wonder, so make every day count.

This was the life motto that Bundy woman, Sharon ‘Shazza’ Benson lived by, until the day she sadly passed away, from her five-year-long journey with stage 4 bowel cancer, which spread to her lymph nodes, lungs and other areas of her body.

Twenty years ago, Shazza met Wendy Johnston through work and the fishing industry and their special bond quickly blossomed into a beautiful friendship.

“Shazza didn’t have a long life expectancy, but she was always very spirited, determined and courageous and the beautiful energy she had around her was there, even for the final chapter of her journey,” Ms Johnston said.

“She was so loved by anyone who was lucky enough to witness her optimistic presence, infectious smile and bubbly personality.”

And while Shazza’s life was cut far too short, her beautiful spirit and inspiring legacy will live on forever.

Shazza’s parents, Col and Sue Benson commissioned a stunning mosaic that was created by local artist Paul Perry.

The special artwork reflects Shazza’s vibrant personality perfectly and has been installed in Bundaberg’s Cancer Care facility, to greet patients and their families.

Filled with symbolism and all of Shazza’s favourite things, sunflowers, butterflies and frogs appear in the mosaic, along with the words “Make each day count.”

Shazza’s loved ones were asked to donate special materials for the mosaic, with Wendy supplying pieces of plates that belonged to her grandmother.

“Shazz never ever died with cancer … she lived with cancer right up until her very last day and this mosaic is just one demonstration of that,” Ms Johnston said.

But the stunning piece hanging in the waiting area of Cancer Care is just part of Shazza’s special contribution, which will continue to resonate with the community for years to come.

Her generosity is also portrayed through a scholarship program that Shazza created to assist staff in obtaining further professional development opportunities, which will enable even better care for future patients.

“With Sharon’s wishes, Col and Sue have also initiated the Sharon Benson Cancer Care Scholarship, available annually to nursing stuff currently employed in Cancer Care at Bundaberg Hospital,” Ms Johnston said.

“Sharon was just as gorgeous on the inside as she was on the outside and her intentions were to give something back to the staff in acknowledgment of the caring and loving support she received year after year, which she was very grateful for.

“She also hoped to set a beautiful example to others and although she didn’t have a great deal in her estate, she wanted to leave $10,000 to start the scholarship fund and a further $1,000 was raised at her life celebration following her funeral service.”

Shazza’s parents handed a cheque of $11,000 to Bundaberg’s Cancer Care facility yesterday and the scholarship will be offered on an annual basis, to nursing staff who wish to continue undertaking studies in oncology.

With the help of palative care, Shazza spent the last chapter of her journey in her home, surrounded by friends and family and enjoyed her favourite combination of mudcrab and vodka as her final meal.

