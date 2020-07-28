Menu
Robyn and Brian Dale enjoy a nice day out at the Botanic Gardens. Picture: Geordi Offord.
News

Bright outlook: Sunshine on horizon for region

Rhylea Millar
28th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
WHILE the weekend was filled with grey skies and an afternoon storm, Bundy residents can put away their umbrellas and wellington boots for now.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said the wet weather is set to stay away with only isolated showers on the radar.

“Bundaberg can expect pretty sunny skies for the [coming] days with no sign of showers returning until Friday,” the BOM spokesman said.

“There will be only a slight chance of showers making it to Bundaberg on Friday and this weekend, but they are expected to mostly remain offshore.”

Minimum temps will remain relatively cool in the morning, ranging from eight to 10 degrees, heating up slightly to 11 on Friday and 13 on Saturday.

The forecast shows max temperatures will sit just above Bundy’s average, reaching the 23-25 degrees mark.

