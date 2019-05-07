Bright ideas and innovation the focus of event

INNOVATION SERIES: Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur Leanne Kemp will head to Bundaberg later this month.

INNOVATION SERIES: Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur Leanne Kemp will head to Bundaberg later this month. Hannah Photography

QUEENSLAND'S chief entrepreneur Leanne Kemp will visit Bundaberg on May 24 for the next Hinkler Innovation Series event.

Ms Kemp is Queensland's third chief entrepreneur and founder and chief executive officer of Everledger, and her visit will allow the region's top innovators to combine ideas and concepts on how to bring out the best of the region.

Using her background in emerging technology, business, jewellery and insurance, Ms Kemp is pushing boundaries with Everledger in building a global verification system that asserts transparency along the entire supply chain.

This enables the tracking and protection of high-value assets, mitigating risk and fraud in global marketplaces.

Ms Kemp will talk about her journey as an entrepreneur then lead a panel discussion with a mix of local and national business leaders on the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in regional Australia.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the free event was the perfect setting for ideas and innovation to thrive.

"The Hinkler Innovation Series is designed to provoke thought, challenge conventional ideas, spark inspiration and promote action in the Bundaberg region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"It's a place for like-minded people to come together and discuss positive ways in which we can grow our community.”

The series has local and world-renowned speakers share their views and ideas with the community.

The event will be delivered in a partnership between Bundaberg Regional Council and CQUniversity.

It will begin with a drinks at 11.45am then Ms Kemp will present at 12.30 pm.

She will lead the panel discussion followed by the CQUniversity Innovation Showcase.

The event will end with a networking session from 4pm.

To register attendance, go to the council's website at www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/

hinklerinnovation2019.