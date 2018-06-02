BRIGHT IDEA: How Bundy council is saving ratepayers millions

POWER UP: An aerial image of the Bundaberg Multiplex shows the solar panels powering the facility.

WE'RE the nation's solar power capital, with more households installing solar panels in Bundaberg than anywhere else in Australia, and Bundaberg Regional Council is leading by example.

Cost saving energy initiatives have seen the council reduce its electricity bill by almost $2 million since September 2014.

Among the changes driving the $1.8 million-plus savings, is a network of solar panels installed across numerous facilities and the negotiation of a better deal on electricity costs through the contestable market.

The council's tourism spokesman, Greg Barnes, said significant work, through iterative testing and operational changes, had been undertaken at the Bundaberg Regional Airport to achieve greater energy efficiency and cost savings.

"Improvements include the installation of a 100kW solar system on the roof of the airport terminal and optimisation of the airport's building management system, which controls the four main air conditioning units,” he said.

"Timers and sensor technology has been installed to increase efficiency of lighting and fans and some airport lighting has been upgraded to LED.

"Other minor changes including support from airport café staff, irrigation, car park lighting and the reduction of artificial lighting are also contributing to increased energy efficiency.”

Environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said as a result council has reduced electricity costs at the Bundaberg Regional Airport between 12 and 14 per cent year on year since the baseline of the 2013-14 financial year.

"Council transferred 23 high consumption sites, including the Bundaberg Airport, to the contestable energy market in September 2014,” he said.

"This has resulted in significant savings due to council's negotiated contract with ERM Power as the retail supplier.

"Overall savings related to transferring these sites to the contestable market has resulted in savings of more than $1,812,359.”

A number of solar system installations have also been commissioned or are due to be constructed in the near future.

"These initiatives are ongoing and include implementation of energy efficient solutions, particularly when replacing old equipment or technology, and installation of solar across Council's large asset base,” Cr Trevor said.

Other solar system installations projects in the pipeline for this year include the 450kW generation capacity Rubyanna Waste Water Treatment Plant, along with the smaller scale Gin Gin, Woodgate and Childers waste water treatment plants, the Bourbong Street High Lift Pump Station and the Bundaberg Library.

In 2014 the council adopted its Clean Energy Bundaberg Strategy and is currently working on refining this strategy which will be relaunched as Sustainable Bundaberg 2030.