BRIGHT FUTURE: Optimism clear for Ray White principal

IF IT is one thing you can always give Ray White Bundaberg principal Warren Hitzke; it is his sense of optimism and clear passion when it comes to the local real estate industry.

As some of the COVID-19 restrictions are listed and the real estate market, Warren and his team are ready to continue with business as usual and showcase what has helped them be a leader in their area.

Warren said throughout the restrictions one thing was clear to himself and the Ray White Bundaberg team – their necessary duty of care to tenants, buyers and all other clients alike.

“Our day to day conduct didn’t change greatly in that we were always mindful of this duty of care and simply adjusted our ways of safely communicating with clients,” he said.

“We are looking forward to being able to introduce open for inspections and auctions back into our weekly duties and seeing where the market will take us.

“Already the market is showing gradual signs of improving, especially since about two weeks ago when we noticed more buyers viewing properties and I believe it will improve on a day-to-day basis now that buyers can come from different towns to buy a property.”

Given that the most restrictions were lifted last Saturday, Warren highlighted that the weekend was extremely busy with buyer appointments on various homes.

“We even had buyers inspecting properties from the Gold Coast and Brisbane which was promising as they are drawn to our relaxed lifestyle yet our strong professional sector.

“While we had mixed comments in regard to the real estate market from both local and out of town buyers; overall it was very positive and a couple from Gladstone mentioned that they have already missed out on a number of properties as they went under contract right away.

“Some buyers have also mentioned that there is a lack of stock available, so hopefully that will continue to grow with sellers looking for a different outlook after isolation.”

As he looks towards a positive future for the local real estate market, one thing Warren will always keep uppermost in his mind is safety, keeping himself and others safe and be mindful of the current climate.