Maranoa MP David Littleproud has welcomed the Federal Government’s plan for a more transparent and competitive Australian gas market.
News

‘Bright future’ for Maranoa in Aussie gas hub push

Georgie Adams
16th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
MARANOA MP David Littleproud has welcomed the federal government's plan for a more transparent and competitive Australian gas market through the development of an Australian Gas Hub located in Wallumbilla.

"The Australian government has a vision to improve Australia's gas market and this plan will have Wallumbilla leading the way for the future of the industry," Mr Littleproud said.

"This will create investment and news jobs for the Maranoa.

"This is a big win for the Maranoa and shows clear investment in the future of our region.

"Wallumbilla already plays a key role in Australia's gas market as the most strategically located and connected gas trading hub, but this plan will see the Wallumbilla Hub further enhanced to become an even more important, transparent gas trading system as the Australian Gas Hub.

"This will be an open and competitive hub-model resembling the world-leading Henry Hub in the United States, with the aim of driving stronger competition and clearer price expectations for gas and making gas more affordable and accessible to Australians.

"Further development of the Wallumbilla Hub will bring huge potential to our region - this is a big win for jobs, industry and the local economy in the Maranoa."

