'Bright future' for Bundy's property market

ONE of Australia's top real estate coaches Tom Panos yesterday spoke with over 100 of the region's agents, offering winning words of advice about the property market.

Mr Panos said it wasn't hard to see why buyers are attracted to Bundaberg. Citing the region's low property prices compared with bigger cities as a key eye-catcher.

"I think the future of Bundaberg looks really fantastic," Mr Panos said.

"Because generally speaking properties that are priced well, that have realistic vendors, are selling quickly - and most real estate agents in Bundaberg would tell you that if they had more listings on the market, they would sell more.

"Good quality real estate in the right location is very sought after because Bundaberg's infrastructure and affordability makes it very attractive to a lot of people."

Mr Panos said sellers having trouble marketing their residential or industrial property must look at the property through the eyes of the buyer.

"When you have a property that is in a too busy a location, or needs too much work - they're the types of properties that buyers don't include in their short shopping list," he said.

"Just understand the way you present a property highly dictates what sort of price you will get."

A real estate agent since he was 22, Mr Panos has since grown into the role of an auctioneer, commentator on Sky News Business, and industry coach.

Mr Panos, a strong believer in utilising online and offline marketing techniques, revealed his top industry secrets to the NewsMail.

"Real estate has dramatically changed now we are in this digital economy," he said.

"So you have to make sure your offline and online are in-line, because what you want to do is ensure you get every potential buyer in the marketplace.

"It doesn't matter if you're in a city or regional town, you have to be highly skilled at marketing and negotiation to get the best price for their owner when they selling a property."