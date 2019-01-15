Bright future for Bargara hotel as Coles pulls the plug

TIME FOR A CHANGE? The Bargara Beach Hotel is set for a major upgrade after it changes hands.

ONE of Bargara's most recognisable businesses is set for a multi-million dollar overhaul once it changes ownership in a few weeks' time.

Supermarket giant Coles is expected to pull the plug at the Bargara Beach Hotel and not renew its lease which the NewsMail understands will wind up shortly.

Coles yesterday released a short statement in response to NewsMail questions about its intentions for the Bargara Beach Hotel.

"Leases like all contracts are commercially confidential. Spirit Hotels has operated the site since May 2007,” a Coles spokesperson said.

Sources have told the NewsMail the company isn't planning to renew its lease, which ends in March.

This will open the door for a new operator to step in.

It's understood the owners of the nearby Kacy's Bargara Beach Motel will take over the hotel and have exciting plans for the site.

Unfortunately, Kacy's owner Grant Daly was unavailable to speak to the NewsMail yesterday.

However, there are plenty of people excited about the prospect of money being invested into the site in the heart of Bargara.

Divisional councillor Greg Barnes said the hotel had long needed an upgrade.

"I have heard a significant revamp will happen there with major upgrades,” Cr Barnes said.

"It's well overdue. The place needs some TLC. It's great to see that someone will come in and to do something in the heart of Bargara.”

He said one of the first things visitors to the area looked for was a place to eat and many ventured to the local pub.

Cr Barnes said the Daly family had established themselves as good operators who were well respected in the community.

He said they'd already built up one strong asset and he was confident any work at the hotel would be an improvement on the current offering.

Local real estate agent Scott Mackey said if the venue was done up well, in a similar way to Bundy's Melbourne Hotel, it would be a big hit.

Mr Mackey said the venue could be a real activation point for the Bargara area and Bundy as a whole.

"We are attracting people with what our region has to offer with lifestyle and tourism, but these people and the locals then need to eat and drink and if Bargara's pub raises the bar then this can only be a positive,” Mr Mackey said.

"If you go back a couple of decades, that venue on a Sunday afternoon for its Sunday sessions, was pumping.

"People would come for lunch or a few drinks with live music etc. and that was all ages and there is a larger population there now than then.”

He said the community had missed out with Coles reluctant to invest.

Mr Mackey said if done well it could provide a space to the younger and middle-aged generations. "It would be a different offering from the bowls and golf clubs which are good places, but the time is now for another offering.”

At this stage it's unclear what will happen with the accompanying bottle shop.