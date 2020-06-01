Menu
GRAB YOUR SHADES: Karen Chandler, Gucci and Sue Cronin take advantage of the sunshine. Photo: Brian Cassidy.
Bright days ahead for Bundaberg

Rhylea Millar
1st Jun 2020 5:00 AM
SUNSHINE is on the horizon with bright and relatively warm days expected for Bundy this week.

After social distancing guidelines saw beaches close across the region, the forecast will give locals plenty of reason to soak up the sun this week.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said conditions will remain consistent over the next couple of days.

“We’re seeing pleasant days ahead, similar to what we saw over the weekend,” he said.

“Maximum temps will reach early to mid 20s and then on Tuesday evening, we will start to see a trough move across the Bundaberg coast, with temperatures set to drop.”

While there is a slight chance of coastal showers occurring from Thursday onwards, Bundy is expected to remain relatively dry.

