Briggsy’s birds: Common garden visitor

THE scaly-breasted lorikeet is a slightly smaller cousin of the rainbow lorikeet but is not as aggressive.

It has a red beak and eyes as well as green head, upper wings and body.

The underside of the body is marked with yellow ‘scales’ on the breast and neck which gives it that name.

In flight they have a two-tone red-orange on the underside of the wings with grey trailing edges. Male and female are similar. They feed on nectar and pollen that they harvest with their brush tongues, mostly from eucalypts, but also from shrubs such as melaleucas, callistemons and banksias.

They can be seen in gardens feeding from a range of garden plants, including nectar, pollen, fruits and seeds from umbrella trees.

They are often seen in a flock of rainbow lorikeets but overlooked because they blend in – so look carefully to identify them.

The females lay their eggs on a bed of decayed wood in a hollow limb, or where a branch has broken from the trunk of a eucalypt tree.

This is another bird that relies on hollows in trees.

In order to make the nest hollow suitable for the purpose, the male and female will chew off pieces of wood until they are satisfied, and this can take six weeks.

Only the female incubates the eggs, but the male feeds her on the nest and both sexes feed the young.

They can be found in parks and gardens where eucalypt and umbrella trees are flowering and are very noisy when feeding, calling with a shrill chattering.

If you have a bird bath in your garden you may find a large group of them coming in for a drink and a bath.

Allan Briggs is secretary of BirdLife Capricornia, email him at abriggs@irock.com.au