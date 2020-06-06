Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian King Parrot
The Australian King Parrot
News

Briggsy’s birds: A spectacular parrot

Allan Briggs
6th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian King Parrot is probably the most spectacular of our local birds.

The male is very striking with a bright red head and underparts, red bill, yellow eye ring, green wings and back and has a bright blue rump. The female has a green head and breast but is otherwise similar to the male.

It is a species that mates for life and is usually found in pairs or family groups with four or five immature birds.

Young birds will pester their parents with a persistent begging call that will stimulate the parent to regurgitate food from their crop.

They feed on seeds and fruit in thickly forested areas and are usually high in the canopy. Often it is only their call, a high pitched and repeated whistle, that lets you know they are around.

It is quite a large bird at 42cm and in flight the long tail extends well beyond the body.

They can be quite acrobatic when flying, making sudden turns and swoops as they search for food.

They nest in deep hollows of old trees using decayed wood dust as a soft bed to lay their eggs on.

The entrance can be up to 10 metres from the ground but the nest itself will be several metres below that providing concealment and protection from predators.

It can take up to seven weeks from laying the eggs to the young birds taking flight and even then the parents still have to feed them until they learn to feed themselves.

Seen at many places around Bundaberg including the Botanic Gardens and Quuens Park.

One thing you can do to help our bird species is to put out clean water so they can get a drink and have a bath.

Allan Briggs is the secretary of BirdLife Capricornia, contact him at abriggs@irock.com.au

MORE NEWS

birds briggsy's birds wildlife
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

        BREAKING: Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

        News Rapid contact tracing is currently underway. If you feel unwell, authorities urge you to get tested.

        The risk this fresh case highlights

        premium_icon The risk this fresh case highlights

        News Deputy Premier said they can act rapidly to one case, but politicians have been...

        Police seize drugs, $24K cash in raid

        premium_icon Police seize drugs, $24K cash in raid

        News An Avenell Heights man is expected to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday

        Petition to push call for more reef science

        premium_icon Petition to push call for more reef science

        Environment “I do agree that we need to start to look at what water quality looks like, but...