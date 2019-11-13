Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews attended the Yandaran fire on the weekend.
Fire crews attended the Yandaran fire on the weekend.
News

Brigade vigilant as local conditions become severe today

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
13th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL firefighters are on full-alert as fire conditions become severe today.

Bundaberg’s Rural Fire Brigade area director Bruce Thompson said the top 20cm of ground soil has not been saturated with rain in more than 18 months.

He said conditions were not worse than when catastrophic fires happened in the area last year.

“I wouldn’t say it’s worse now but it’s just a continuation, it’s the length of time that’s trying,” he said.

“Dry is dry, and you can’t get any drier than dry.

“It’s been dry for so long, but it’s wearing a bit thin isn’t it?”

There are 37 Rural Fire Brigades in the Bundaberg area which relied on volunteers to work on a rotational roster.

Some brigades had volunteers waiting at their station, to increase their response time.

“A lot of these people work, everyone has families, everyone has personal lives,” Mr Thompson said.

It’s a big credit to the employers who release their employees to go help the community, and that’s a big thing as well.”

Bundaberg has been placed under a State of Fire Emergency since the weekend, until further notice.

Mr Thompson said fire permits were cancelled and that open fires, grinders, and cutting machinery was banned from being used outside.

“Companies that rely on those activities can apply for exceptions through here to the state, but they are really keeping a tight lid on it because of the number of fires that have escaped from those activities,” Mr Thompson said.

He urged residents to report fires to Triple 0 (000) as soon as possible before the danger grows. “If you’ve got a concern, it’s our concern.”

Firefighters could determine the risk for themselves, he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Fifita pays up for freedom

    Fifita pays up for freedom
    • 13th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys brace for horrid combination of heat and wind

        Fireys brace for horrid combination of heat and wind

        News FIREFIGHTERS across the Wide Bay Burnett are bracing for fires today as deteriorating conditions bring a severe fire weather warning.

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Woodgate

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning issued for Woodgate

        News Fireys warn residents of seaside town

        • 13th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
        Food van showcasing entrepreneurial spirit

        premium_icon Food van showcasing entrepreneurial spirit

        Business How one business closure can enable the creation of another in the North Burnett.