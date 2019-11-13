Brigade vigilant as local conditions become severe today

Fire crews attended the Yandaran fire on the weekend.

LOCAL firefighters are on full-alert as fire conditions become severe today.

Bundaberg’s Rural Fire Brigade area director Bruce Thompson said the top 20cm of ground soil has not been saturated with rain in more than 18 months.

He said conditions were not worse than when catastrophic fires happened in the area last year.

“I wouldn’t say it’s worse now but it’s just a continuation, it’s the length of time that’s trying,” he said.

“Dry is dry, and you can’t get any drier than dry.

“It’s been dry for so long, but it’s wearing a bit thin isn’t it?”

There are 37 Rural Fire Brigades in the Bundaberg area which relied on volunteers to work on a rotational roster.

Some brigades had volunteers waiting at their station, to increase their response time.

“A lot of these people work, everyone has families, everyone has personal lives,” Mr Thompson said.

It’s a big credit to the employers who release their employees to go help the community, and that’s a big thing as well.”

Bundaberg has been placed under a State of Fire Emergency since the weekend, until further notice.

Mr Thompson said fire permits were cancelled and that open fires, grinders, and cutting machinery was banned from being used outside.

“Companies that rely on those activities can apply for exceptions through here to the state, but they are really keeping a tight lid on it because of the number of fires that have escaped from those activities,” Mr Thompson said.

He urged residents to report fires to Triple 0 (000) as soon as possible before the danger grows. “If you’ve got a concern, it’s our concern.”

Firefighters could determine the risk for themselves, he said.