Bridgerton star reveals hardest sex scene

by Bianca Mastroianni
29th Jan 2021 5:14 AM

 

Bridgerton lead star Phoebe Dynevor has revealed which sex scene was the most challenging to shoot on the steamy Netflix hit show.

During an interview with Glamour magazine, the actress who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the period drama said that filming the masturbation scene was the most difficult.

"That was the hardest scene to shoot," she said. "That's saying something, because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot."

She felt "very vulnerable" during her sex scenes with co-star Rege-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings, but they were coordinated "like stunts" with yoga balls between the actors and other measures to make sure they never felt exposed.

"You always feel safe. I'd rehearse with Rege so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical. But on my own, it's a different thing," she told Glamour.

"The stage directions are very specific: You have to [perform having] an orgasm. It's a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don't. You just do it."

Production had a female intimacy coordinator on set. Picture: Netflix
As has become standard practice, the production team hired an intimacy coordinator, meaning Dynevor had extra support in addition to the show's male director.

"I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different he could speak to her first," she said. "I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn't been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man."

The steamy 1800s period drama is jam-packed full of sex scenes, which some viewers had to learn the hard way when they first watched the show with their parents.

But much to the cast's disappointment, the sex scenes made their way onto adult porn websites shortly after airing on Netflix.

Bridgerton has smashed records on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
The scenes that were pirated from the eight-part period piece had garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Various clips were removed from the adult platforms, while others have been suspended after receiving warnings from Netflix.

Dynevor was reportedly devastated over the news.

An insider revealed to The Sun: "Bridgerton's sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger."

But despite that, Bridgerton has smashed records as it is the biggest Netflix show that has ever aired.

A staggering 82 million households worldwide tuned in to the drama.

Much to fans' delight, Netflix has renewed the show for a second season.

