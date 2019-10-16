Menu
OFF ROAD: The Burnett Traffic Bridge will be closed between 6am and 4pm on October 27, November 10 and 24 and December 8.
Bridge to close to vehicles during restoration work

16th Oct 2019 4:20 PM
UPCOMING temporary closures of the Burnett Traffic Bridge are for ongoing rehabilitation works, the Department of Transport and Main Roads says.

Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed between 6am and 4pm on October 27, November 10 and 24 and December 8.

The bridge is also closed for night works between 8pm and 5am until October 24, weather permitting.

TMR will update QLDTraffic with any additional closures.

While the Burnett Traffic Bridge closure is in place, a detour route via the Tallon Bridge will be signposted to help drivers with the changed conditions.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will remain available while the works are underway.

Road users should allow additional time for their journey while the closures are in place.

For further information about the temporary closures, contact TMR on 1300 728 390 during business hours or email bundaberg.office@ tmr.qld.gov.au.

