CLOSURE COMING: Burnett Traffic Bridge.
CLOSURE COMING: Burnett Traffic Bridge.
News

Bridge to close for rehabilitation work

Emma Reid
by
8th Apr 2019 1:06 PM

THE Burnett Traffic Bridge will be closed to traffic this Sunday, April 14.

Drivers are being urged to use Tallon Bridge during the closure.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman says the temporary closure is part of ongoing works to rehabilitate the bridge.

While the bridge is temporarily closed, a signed detour will be in place via Tallon Bridge to help non-local drivers with the changed conditions.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will remain available while the works are underway.

FRESH COAT: The Burnett Traffic Bridge being repaired and repainted in 2016.
FRESH COAT: The Burnett Traffic Bridge being repaired and repainted in 2016.

Weather permitting, the daytime closure is expected to take place between 6am and 4pm.

Drivers are advised to allow additional time for their journey while the closures are in place.

The spokesman said TMR thanked drivers and nearby businesses for their ongoing patience.

For further information, phone TMR on 1300 728 390 during business hours or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

