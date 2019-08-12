Bridge to Bridge rowing returns to Maryborough

READY TO ROW: Bridge to Bridge - Asia Heaps and Sienna Clark.

READY TO ROW: Bridge to Bridge - Asia Heaps and Sienna Clark. Cody Fox

ROWING: For the first time this century the historic Maryborough Bridge to Bridge rowing race returned to the Mary River on Sunday.

Wide Bay Rowing Club who hosted the event re-introduced it to their calendar.

The 13.6km race started and finished at the Granville Bridge with the turn around point at the Lamington Bridge.

More than 30 boats were entered for the event with crews travelling from as far south as Brisbane and as far north as Rockhampton.

The 14-race event was run as a timed trial event.

In the Men's Masters Eight, handicapped Vikings won over Sunshine Coast with a time of 53 minutes and 6.11 seconds.

A highlight of the meet was the mixed under-19 quad scull event with two crews from Wide Bay Rowing Club up against two crews from Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Two crossed the line first in a time of one hour, and one minute, 12.47 seconds ahead of Wide Bay Two who were 13 minutes and 25 seconds behind.

Sunshine Coast proved too strong for Rockhampton Fitzroy and Wide Bay in the Women's Masters Quad winning in a time of one hour and one minute and 19.18 seconds, 41 seconds ahead of Rockhampton Fitzroy.

In the Women's Masters Single race it was a battle of Brisbane club with Toowong Rowing Club defeating University of Queensland.

Toowong recorded a time of one hour, 17 minutes and 58.6 seconds - just over six minutes ahead of University.

Organisers were pleased with the running of the event and the interest from the rowers and the clubs.

Plans are already under way for the 2020 event.