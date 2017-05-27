25°
Bridge that's built to last

Jack Lawrie
| 27th May 2017 4:10 PM
OPEN ROAD: Work completed on Monto-Mount Perry Road bridge, with two lanes of traffic.
OPEN ROAD: Work completed on Monto-Mount Perry Road bridge, with two lanes of traffic.

CONSTRUCTION on the Monto-Mount Perry Rd bridge replacement was finished on Thursday.

After the previous bridge was flooded away in the February 2015 floods, the new bridge was built higher and wider to allow for two lanes of traffic.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the new $11.5 million bridge would be able to withstand greater flood levels than before.

"We have used additional state funding to build the new bridge higher than the previous one, which means communities such as Eidsvold and Mount Perry will not be as significantly impacted as they have been in the past," Mr Bailey said.

Resident Wendy Knapman, whose family's property extends along the crossing, said the new bridge fared better in this year's floods compared to the old one.

"We were there (in 2015) and we heard these pinging noises and went down and saw the bridge was tipped over on the side of the river," Mrs Knapman said.

"This year they were nearly finished the new bridge and it was all good this time, it just lapped the headstocks; if the old bridge was still there it would've been knocked over."

The bridge works, which created 36 jobs while they were ongoing, also involved complementary works on the crossing approach, and a temporary crossing alongside the main crossing, which will be removed.

With this project completed, the question remains as to when the rest of Monto-Mount Perry Road will be getting improvements.

North Burnett Regional councillor Paul Lobegeier said the road sealing, which links the Monto area to Bundaberg, and by extension its hospital services, was of vital importance.

"I look forward to the day that we have a State Government that tells us they will seal the entire road, but I thank them very much for their contribution," he said.

Topics:  bridge construction cyclone marcia aftermath main roads main roads and road safety minister mark bailey monto monto mt perry road bridge mt perry

Bridge that's built to last

OPEN ROAD: Work completed on Monto-Mount Perry Road bridge, with two lanes of traffic.

Monto-Mt Perry Road bridge works completed last Thursday.

Bridge that's built to last

Monto-Mt Perry Road bridge works completed last Thursday.

