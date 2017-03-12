Bridge traffic comes to a standstill

Car crash on the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

TRAFFIC has come to a standstill along the Old Traffic Bridge, Bundaberg North as emergency services work to clear a single vehicle accident.

The crash, involving a blue Hyundai, occurred about 3.10pm and is blocking both lanes of traffic.

The occupant of the vehicle is being treated for minor injuries by Queensland Ambulance Service.

The font left-hand corner of the vehicle has been extensively damaged with a section of it ripped off and sitting on the bridge tarmac.

The car came to rest, blocking both lanes.

A diagonal steel support for the bridge has buckled during impact.

People are asked to avoid the scene.