Bridge traffic comes to a standstill

TRAFFIC has come to a standstill along the Old Traffic Bridge, Bundaberg North as emergency services work to clear a single vehicle accident.
The crash, involving a blue Hyundai, occurred about 3.10pm and is blocking both lanes of traffic.
The occupant of the vehicle is being treated for minor injuries by Queensland Ambulance Service.
The font left-hand corner of the vehicle has been extensively damaged with a section of it ripped off and sitting on the bridge tarmac.
The car came to rest, blocking both lanes.
A diagonal steel support for the bridge has buckled during impact.
People are asked to avoid the scene.