Bridge traffic comes to a standstill

Hayley Nissen
| 12th Mar 2017 3:26 PM
Car crash on the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

TRAFFIC has come to a standstill along the Old Traffic Bridge, Bundaberg North as emergency services work to clear a single vehicle accident.

The crash, involving a blue Hyundai,  occurred about 3.10pm and is blocking both lanes of traffic.

 

Car crash on the Burnett Traffic Bridge

The occupant of the vehicle is being treated for minor injuries by Queensland Ambulance Service.

The font left-hand corner of the vehicle has been extensively damaged with a section of it ripped off and sitting on the bridge tarmac.

The car came to rest, blocking both lanes.

A diagonal steel support for the bridge has buckled during impact.

People are asked to avoid the scene.

